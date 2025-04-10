user
Want to clear your Google Pay transactions? Follow THESE simple steps

With the advent of UPI services, financial transactions have completely changed. Earlier, sending money to someone else meant going to the bank and standing in line. But now, with a single click, money is transferred from one account to another. Google Pay, PhonePe, etc., have become very popular. However, there are some best features in these apps that we don't know about. Let's learn about one such good feature now.

Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Apr 10, 2025, 4:24 PM IST

We all know that the details of who we sent money to through the UPI app and where we scanned and made payments are safely stored in the transaction history. However, in some cases, we don't want others to know about the transactions we made. But it is not possible to delete the details of the transaction we made in the history. But did you know that there is a way to delete history in Google Pay? Let's know the step-by-step process now.

* For this, first open the Google Pay app on your phone.

* Then go to profile and select the setting option.

* Then click on Privacy and Security option.

* Select the first option 'Data and Personalization' option that appears in it.


* Then click on the Google Account that appears in the first line.

* Then log in to your Google Account with your mail ID details.

* As soon as you log in, you will see the details of where you made payments on which day. Click on the 'X' mark next to it. The details in your transaction history will be deleted.

Note: This option is only available in Google Pay. PhonePe does not have the option to delete transaction details like this. So, if there are any personal transactions, you can do them in Google Pay and delete them like this.

