Career
The owner of SUGAR Cosmetics, Vineeta Singh, is living a luxurious life today. A net worth of ₹300 crore, a fleet of luxury cars, and a house worth crores in Mumbai.
Her Powai flat in Mumbai is worth ₹10–12 crores, with décor and a balcony view that rival a five-star hotel luxury living at its finest in the heart of the city.
Vineeta owns luxe rides like Mercedes GLS, E-Class, GL-Class, Volvo XC90, and Skoda Octavia—her garage’s worth over ₹4 crore, blending style and serious power.
Vineeta Singh charges a fee of around ₹8-10 lakhs per episode in Shark Tank India. So far, she has invested more than ₹12 crores in various startups through this show.
She is the face of SUGAR Cosmetics herself and inspires women to live confidently with her style. Her makeup look is simple but powerful.
Vineeta Singh, an alumna of DPS R.K. Puram, IIT Madras & IIM Ahmedabad, now owns assets worth ₹300 crore ($36M), marking her rise as a top Indian entrepreneur.
Vineeta Singh is married to Kaushik Mukherjee, who is the co-founder and COO of SUGAR Cosmetics. Both live with their children and family in the Powai area of Mumbai.
She is very dedicated about fitness. She exercises daily and also does HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training).
Vineeta Singh's Instagram is a blend of fashion, fitness, and motivation. With millions of followers, she inspires as a style icon and a fearless, fit entrepreneur.
