    Sonakshi Sinha buys swanky sea-facing apartment worth Rs 11 crore in Mumbai

    Sonakshi Sinha reportedly spent 11 crore on a fancy flat in Mumbai's Bandra region.

    Sonakshi Sinha buys swanky sea-facing apartment worth Rs 11 crore in Mumbai
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 13, 2023, 3:57 PM IST

    Following the success of her most recent film, Dahaad, Sonakshi Sinha is in an ecstatic state. Sohum Shah, Gulshan Devaiah, and Vijay Varma also starred in the crime drama series. The crowd praised Anjali Bhatt for her performance as a sub-inspector. Riding high in her career, the actress is said to have bought an apartment in Mumbai's Bandra neighbourhood's upscale residential complex. Bollywood starlet Sonakshi Sinha, according to a story in The Economic Times, recently purchased a flat in an upscale apartment block in Mumbai's Bandra neighbourhood. The transaction was done for a staggering Rs. 11 crore. The apartment, which is around 2,430 square feet in size, is on the 26th floor of the 81 Aureate freestanding skyscraper on KC Road close to Bandra Reclamation.

    

    The Dabangg actress bought the flat directly from Pyramid Developers and Ultra Lifespaces, the building's developers. According to the paperwork retrieved through Zapkey.com, a stamp duty of Rs 55 lakh was paid for the registration of the purchase, which happened on August 29. The R. Rajkumar actress has purchased a second flat in this residential skyscraper. She had already paid Rs 14 crore for another house of 4,632 square feet on the 16th floor of the tower. Additionally, she had bought that flat straight from Pyramid Developers and Ultra Lifespaces.

    Notably, it was recently revealed that Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, and the famous Amitabh Bachchan had also purchased office spaces in a high-end luxury building. While megastar Amitabh Bachchan paid almost Rs. 29 crores for four offices totalling approximately 8,400 square feet in a commercial building in the Andheri neighbourhood of Mumbai's Oshiwara area, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, together with Sara Ali Khan's mother, Amrita Singh, also bought properties in the tower. The almost 2,100 square foot office was purchased by Kartik for Rs 10 crores. According to the paperwork discovered through FloorTap.com, Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, on the other side, have jointly purchased a similar-sized office for Rs. 9 crore.

    Sonakshi Sinha will next be seen in the horror-comedy movie Kakuda in the meantime. She will also appear in the films Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar Tiger Shroff, and Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness, starring Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal, and Suhail Nayyar.

    
