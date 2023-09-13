Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hombale Films shares statement on release date of Prashanth Neel's Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire!

    The production house Hombale Films has come forward and shared a post on social media, thanking the audiences for their constant support and sharing that the new release date of the much-awaited film will be announced soon.
     

    Hombale Films shares statement on release date of Prashanth Neel's Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire! ADC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 13, 2023, 2:26 PM IST

    Prabhas Starrer Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire is the hugely anticipated magnum opus coming from the prestigious production company Hombale Films. The film directed by genius storyteller Prashanth Neel is moving at a fast pace in its post-production stage, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the actioner a grand experience for the masses across the nation and the globe. The production house Hombale Films has come forward and shared a post on social media, thanking the audiences for their constant support and sharing that the new release date of the much-awaited film will be announced soon.

    Sharing the post on social media, Hombale Films captioned, "We deeply appreciate your unwavering support for #Salaar. With consideration, we must delay the original September 28 release due to unforeseen circumstances. Please understand this decision is made with care, as we're committed to delivering an exceptional cinematic experience. Our team is working tirelessly to meet the highest standards. The new release date will be revealed in due course. Stay with us as we make the final touches on #SalaarCeaseFire and thank you for being a part of this incredible journey. #SalaarComingSoon "

    Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire is undoubtedly the most anticipated film, and with the massive response to the teaser and the posters, everyone was eagerly awaiting the film. Following the response to the teaser and the massive buzz around the film, the makers are ensuring to deliver a larger-than-life and unforgettable cinematic experience in all formats.

    Last Updated Sep 13, 2023, 2:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Did Joe Jonas feel 'disconnected' from ex-wife Sophie Turner months before divorce? vma

    Did Joe Jonas feel 'disconnected' from ex-wife Sophie Turner months before divorce?

    AR Rahman's team reaches out to people via E-mail who were denied entry at Chennai concert ADC

    AR Rahman's team reaches out to people via E-mail who were denied entry at Chennai concert

    Vivek Agnihotri bashes Naseeruddin Shah for 'crazy' comment criticising 'The Kashmir Files' vma

    Vivek Agnihotri bashes Naseeruddin Shah for 'crazy' comment criticising 'The Kashmir Files'

    Sima Taparia's statement against girls who want 'divorce' flags off new controversy vma

    Sima Taparia's statement against girls who want 'divorce' flags off new controversy

    Pushpa 2 Vs Singham 3? Is Ajay Devgn upset with Allu Arjun over their films' release date? Read this RBA

    Pushpa 2 Vs Singham 3? Is Ajay Devgn upset with Allu Arjun over their films' release date? Read this

    Recent Stories

    Successful G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi likely to host dinner for Delhi Police officers at Bharat Mandpam snt

    Successful G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi likely to host dinner for Delhi Police officers at Bharat Mandpam

    Karnataka HC suggests govt to change timings of schools, companies to tackle peak traffic vkp

    Karnataka HC suggests govt to change timings of schools, companies to tackle peak traffic

    IAF first C-295 transport plane: Exploring its specifications, warfare systems and more snt

    IAF's first C-295 transport plane: Exploring its specifications, warfare systems and more

    Nipah outbreak: Central team arrives in Kerala; CM calls for high level meeting rkn

    Nipah outbreak: Central team arrives in Kerala; CM calls for high level meeting

    Did Joe Jonas feel 'disconnected' from ex-wife Sophie Turner months before divorce? vma

    Did Joe Jonas feel 'disconnected' from ex-wife Sophie Turner months before divorce?

    Recent Videos

    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon