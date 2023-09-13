Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Joe Jonas feel 'disconnected' from ex-wife Sophie Turner months before divorce?

    Critically acclaimed singer Joe Jonas was reportedly quite sensitive and detached about family-related matters over the months leading up to the divorce. Joe Jonas felt separated and detached for several months before divorce.

    Did Joe Jonas feel 'disconnected' from ex-wife Sophie Turner months before divorce? vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Sep 13, 2023, 1:58 PM IST

    Musician Joe Jonas and actress Sophie Turner officially confirmed their decision to divorce each other last week. The announcement came after speculation about their tumultuous marital relationship, but the ex-couple insisted their move was amicable. According to updates, the report by Page Six suggests Joe Jonas was quite sensitive and detached about family-related matters over the months leading up to the divorce. Reports state that the trouble in their paradise and his changed demeanour existing since April.

    ALSO READ: AR Rahman's team reaches out to people via E-mail who were denied entry at Chennai concert

    "Joe seemed very sensitive, almost touchy, when asked anything about his wife or family-related issues, so I am guessing things were on the rocks with them before that," reportedly said a source close to the Jonas Brothers singer. The duo remained happily married for four years before calling it quits for each other. In a joint statement shared on social media, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner emphasised their mutual and united front while parting ways. Their statement read, "After four wonderful years of marriage, we have decided to end marriage."

    The announcement also cautioned fans to avoid being misled by any speculative narrative surrounding their state of marriage. In addition to this, the duo asked for privacy while dealing with personal crises. They added, "There are many speculative narratives as to why. But, it is a united decision, and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

    Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner initially connected through Instagram DMs. But, after spending an evening at a British pub, the duo fell head over heels for each other. Singer Joe Jonas popped the big question after one year of dating. They decided to tie the knot in 2019. Notably, they got hitched twice, once in a surprise wedding ceremony held in Las Vegas, followed by a grand celebratory affair in France. The duo share two daughters together. Daughter Willa, who they welcomed in 2020. Her little sister who was born two years later, in 2022.

    ALSO READ: Sima Taparia's statement against girls who want 'divorce' flags off new controversy

    Last Updated Sep 13, 2023, 1:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AR Rahman's team reaches out to people via E-mail who were denied entry at Chennai concert ADC

    AR Rahman's team reaches out to people via E-mail who were denied entry at Chennai concert

    Vivek Agnihotri bashes Naseeruddin Shah for 'crazy' comment criticising 'The Kashmir Files' vma

    Vivek Agnihotri bashes Naseeruddin Shah for 'crazy' comment criticising 'The Kashmir Files'

    Sima Taparia's statement against girls who want 'divorce' flags off new controversy vma

    Sima Taparia's statement against girls who want 'divorce' flags off new controversy

    Pushpa 2 Vs Singham 3? Is Ajay Devgn upset with Allu Arjun over their films' release date? Read this RBA

    Pushpa 2 Vs Singham 3? Is Ajay Devgn upset with Allu Arjun over their films' release date? Read this

    Prabhas starrer movie 'Salaar' release date postponed; producers reaction out rkn

    Prabhas starrer movie 'Salaar' release date postponed; producers reaction out

    Recent Stories

    Apple iOS 17 to be available from September 18 Check out new features how to download more gcw

    Apple iOS 17 to be available from September 18; Check out new features, how to download & more

    Mount Fuji to Mount Kilimanjaro-8 active volcanoes in the world RBA EAI

    Mount Fuji to Mount Kilimanjaro-8 active volcanoes in the world

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-65 September 13 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-65 September 13 2023: Who will win first prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    AR Rahman's team reaches out to people via E-mail who were denied entry at Chennai concert ADC

    AR Rahman's team reaches out to people via E-mail who were denied entry at Chennai concert

    Rajasthan 16-year-old NEET student dies by suicide in Kota, 24th case this year AJR

    Rajasthan: 16-year-old NEET student dies by suicide in Kota, 24th case this year

    Recent Videos

    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon