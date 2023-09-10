When Aishwarya Rai opened up on being 'uneasy' on kissing scenes with Hrithik Roshan in Dhoom 2 (THROWBACK)

In an old interview, Aishwarya Rai broke the silence. She also opened up on how she felt uncomfortable and uneasy while acting out the steamy and kissing scenes with co-star Hrithik Roshan in the iconic and hit movie Dhoom 2. Scroll down to know more.

Dhoom, released in 2004, saw Sanjay Gadhvi and Yash Raj Films gave Bollywood action-thriller, which has since become a benchmark for action. The film is now considered a cult classic. In ways, it gave the audiences a taste of the likeable bad guy. Add to that the suave of superbikes and the thrill of a heist. The movie's success and popularity amounted to a sequel with Aishwarya Rai and Hrithik Roshan, which also became a blockbuster. While there are countless memorable scenes in the film, the one that became the talk of the town was the passionate lip-lock between Hrithik and Aishwarya.

Not only did Aishwarya receive backlash. Aishwarya also issued several legal notices. The actress had previously confessed that she was uncomfortable filming such scenes. She added, "And I said wow. I am just an actor. Doing my job. Here I am being asked to offer a big explanation for a couple of seconds in a two, three-hour cinema piece."

She also shared, "It was around the same time that the interest in the Western world from Hollywood, or European cinema, English cinema, from the industry there was a lot of interest in me and the possibility of me working overseas, and I had already declined a couple of scripts purely on the basis of not being comfortable with the very physical scenes and the kissing because I had never done that on screen. I just was not very comfortable with the idea."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the highly anticipated film Ponniyin Selvan 2, a magnum opus directed by acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam. The movie boasted an ensemble cast, including Shobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Karthi, among others. Her stellar performances in such movies have earned her a special place in the hearts of cinema lovers.

