Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    When Aishwarya Rai opened up on being 'uneasy' on kissing scenes with Hrithik Roshan in Dhoom 2 (THROWBACK)

    In an old interview, Aishwarya Rai broke the silence. She also opened up on how she felt uncomfortable and uneasy while acting out the steamy and kissing scenes with co-star Hrithik Roshan in the iconic and hit movie Dhoom 2. Scroll down to know more.

    When Aishwarya Rai opened up on being 'uneasy' on kissing scenes with Hrithik Roshan in Dhoom 2 (THROWBACK) vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Sep 10, 2023, 8:41 PM IST

    Dhoom, released in 2004, saw Sanjay Gadhvi and Yash Raj Films gave Bollywood action-thriller, which has since become a benchmark for action. The film is now considered a cult classic. In ways, it gave the audiences a taste of the likeable bad guy. Add to that the suave of superbikes and the thrill of a heist. The movie's success and popularity amounted to a sequel with Aishwarya Rai and Hrithik Roshan, which also became a blockbuster. While there are countless memorable scenes in the film, the one that became the talk of the town was the passionate lip-lock between Hrithik and Aishwarya.

    ALSO READ: Farah Khan attacked by netizens for insulting Tamannaah Bhatia in an old VIRAL video

    Not only did Aishwarya receive backlash. Aishwarya also issued several legal notices. The actress had previously confessed that she was uncomfortable filming such scenes. She added, "And I said wow. I am just an actor. Doing my job. Here I am being asked to offer a big explanation for a couple of seconds in a two, three-hour cinema piece."

    She also shared, "It was around the same time that the interest in the Western world from Hollywood, or European cinema, English cinema, from the industry there was a lot of interest in me and the possibility of me working overseas, and I had already declined a couple of scripts purely on the basis of not being comfortable with the very physical scenes and the kissing because I had never done that on screen. I just was not very comfortable with the idea."

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the highly anticipated film Ponniyin Selvan 2, a magnum opus directed by acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam. The movie boasted an ensemble cast, including Shobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Karthi, among others. Her stellar performances in such movies have earned her a special place in the hearts of cinema lovers.

    ALSO READ: Pawan Kalyan stopped from entering Andhra Pradesh after lying down on road to protest - WATCH

    Last Updated Sep 10, 2023, 8:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Farah Khan attacked by netizens for insulting Tamannaah Bhatia in an old VIRAL video vma

    Farah Khan attacked by netizens for insulting Tamannaah Bhatia in an old VIRAL video

    Pawan Kalyan stopped from entering Andhra Pradesh after lying down on road to protest - WATCH vma

    Pawan Kalyan stopped from entering Andhra Pradesh after lying down on road to protest - WATCH

    Sunny Deol finally addresses his fall out with Shah Rukh Khan after Darr vma

    Sunny Deol finally addresses his fall out with Shah Rukh Khan after Darr

    Farah Khan talks about why Aamir refused appearance in Shah Rukh's song 'Deewangi' from Om Shanti Om vma

    Farah Khan talks about why Aamir refused appearance in Shah Rukh's song 'Deewangi' from Om Shanti Om

    Farah Khan breaks silence on why stars do not like leaving Karan Johar's house parties early vma

    Farah Khan breaks silence on why stars do not like leaving Karan Johar's house parties early

    Recent Stories

    football Hansi Flick sacked as Germany boss after 4-1 shock loss against Japan; will Julian Nagelsmann replace him snt

    Hansi Flick sacked as Germany boss after 4-1 shock loss against Japan; will Julian Nagelsmann replace him?

    Farah Khan attacked by netizens for insulting Tamannaah Bhatia in an old VIRAL video vma

    Farah Khan attacked by netizens for insulting Tamannaah Bhatia in an old VIRAL video

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: What happens if the reserve day also gets washed out due to rain? osf

    Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: What happens if the reserve day also gets washed out due to rain?

    Skill development scam case: Chandrababu Naidu remanded to 14-day judicial custody AJR

    Skill development scam case: Chandrababu Naidu remanded to 14-day judicial custody

    Butter Chicken to Dal Makhani: 6 popular curries across India vma

    Butter Chicken to Dal Makhani: 6 popular curries across India

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon