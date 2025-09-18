At the trailer launch of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Varun Dhawan interrupted Janhvi Kapoor during her discussion on AI-generated fake images, sparking backlash online.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is facing the wrath of social media for a recent video in which he gave way to a serious conversation about Artificial Intelligence (AI) with co-star Janhvi Kapoor, who was discussing it. This little moment from the promotional event of the film has taken the netizens by storm, throwing dirt at the actor for being "disrespectful" and "insensitive."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Social Media Slams Varun Dhawany

In the now-viral clip, Janhvi Kapoor was seen pondering hard over AI's impact on the creative industries, worrying about how automation would affect actors, writers, and others. Just in the middle of her elaboration, Varun cut her off with a joke, making the audience laugh and completely changing the mood.

Though the interruption appeared to be fun, many felt it cheapened Janhvi's very serious discussions regarding an increasingly internationally concerning matter.

Netizens-Witness to Brashness: "Let Her Speak!"

Criticism began pouring in shortly after the video went viral on social media like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

"Janhvi was actually making a valid point. Varun didn't need to jump in like that. So disrespectful," wrote one user.

"Why is it so hard for male actors to let female actors finish their sentences, especially when they're saying something meaningful?” read another comment.

Hashtags like #LetHerSpeak, #VarunDhawan, and #JanhviKapoor trended as users reposted the clip along with opinions declaring disrespect toward Janhvi. Some fans also pointed out this is a continuous practice in media events, where actresses are often interrupted or toyed by their male actors.

Varun and Janhvi-No Comments from Their States

So far, neither Varun Dhawan nor Janhvi Kapoor finds the need to respond publicly going through the noise. Their teams have kept calm, while no announcements were made by the event coordinators.

This is not the first time Bollywood promotions have resulted in some viral moments that proved to be uncomfortable. Today, in the age of social media where celebrities can be held accountable in real time, even what we see as a simple interruption can aggravate a huge debate about the gender dynamic, respect, and professional conduct.

The Big Picture:

While some fans backed Varun, calling it a moment where "nothing serious happened," others stated that this has never been about intent but the impact.

"Women in the industry deserve to be heard, especially when they speak on topics like AI, which aren't just 'trendy' but incredibly important," one user stated.

This incident has revived conversations surrounding how female voices are treated in public spaces, especially in male-dominated industries like film. Whether Varun Dhawan will address this backlash or not, one thing is for sure: the audience is now paying attention-a lot more-than just what celebrities say; they are interested in how celebrities listen.