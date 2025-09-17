Janhvi Kapoor’s Top 5 Festive Looks to Steal This Season — Easy and Glamorous
Looking for stylish festive outfit inspiration? Check out Janhvi Kapoor’s latest traditional and fusion looks—from elegant sarees to stunning lehengas, that you can easily recreate for the upcoming celebrations.
Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor is making waves not just with her films but also with her impeccable style. As she promotes her upcoming movie Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Janhvi’s fashion choices—whether traditional or trendy—are inspiring the younger generation. Want to recreate her stunning festive looks? Here are four of her latest outfits that are both glamorous and easy to copy
Red Paithani Saree Look
Janhvi Kapoor's red saree look gives off a completely traditional vibe. The golden border and colorful floral prints on the Paithani saree make it special. She has enhanced her entire look with heavy jewelry and a natural hairstyle, making it perfect for festivals.
Pink Embroidered Lehenga
In this pink floral embroidered lehenga, Janhvi Kapoor's look appears quite dreamy and princess-like. The transparent net dupatta and shimmery work make her dress even more graceful. Her smile and natural pose add to her beauty. You can recreate this look of the actress for Diwali or a Dandiya night.
Polka Dot Print Gown: Classic Elegance with a Modern Twist
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a white off-shoulder gown adorned with subtle polka dots, radiating timeless elegance. The minimal print keeps the look sophisticated, while diamond earrings and soft makeup add a touch of modern glam. Perfect for festive occasions like Diwali, this saree gown style can be easily recreated at home with budget-friendly polka dot fabric for a chic yet affordable statement
Ajrakh Print Lehenga: Royalty Meets Tradition
Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in a stunning floral lehenga featuring the timeless Ajrakh print, paired with a richly embroidered dupatta. Traditional jewelry and long earrings perfectly complement the ensemble, while nude makeup and a sleek bun add a regal charm. This elegant look is ideal for Navratri celebrations, blending tradition with modern grace.