- Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Varun Dhawan to Janhvi Kapoor- Check Educational Qualifications of Star Cast
The star cast of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, including Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, are all graduates with formal training in acting and theatre from top institutions in India and abroad.
How Educated Are the Stars of 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'?
The movie 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' is a complete entertainment package. It's set to release on October 2. Before its release, let's find out how educated its stars are.
Manish Paul
Manish Paul finished his schooling at APJ School in Delhi and then got his B.A. from the College of Vocational Studies, Delhi University. He is an actor, host, and anchor.
Akshay Oberoi
Akshay Oberoi graduated from Johns Hopkins University in Theater, Arts, and Economics. He also took acting courses at Stella Adler in New York and Playhouse West in Los Angeles.
Sanya Malhotra
Sanya Malhotra completed her schooling at Ryan International School in Delhi and then graduated from Gargi College, Delhi University. She then pursued her interest in dance.
Rohit Saraf
Rohit Saraf did his early schooling at St. Francis D'Assisi High School but dropped out after 10th grade to act. He later completed his graduation from St. Xavier's College, Mumbai.
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor did her schooling at Ecole Mondiale World School. After that, she took a course for professional acting training at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute in the USA.
Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan went to Bombay Scottish School and earned a Business Management degree from Nottingham Trent University, UK. He was an assistant director on 'My Name Is Khan'.