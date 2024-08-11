Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya engagement: Actress shares video of her getting ready for her ceremony

    Actor Sobhita Dhulipala recently announced her engagement to Naga Chaitanya. A new video from the day has emerged, showing Sobhita preparing for the big day. The clip was shared on Instagram by celebrity stylist Shraddha Mishra.

    On August 8, actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya got engaged in an intimate ceremony. A new video has emerged, showing a delighted Sobhita preparing for her important day. Shraddha Mishra, a celebrity stylist, published the footage on Instagram. The beauty artist shared a video of Sobhita sitting in a cosmetic chair and subsequently on the swing for the photograph, "And so the story unfolds, wishing the wonderful couple a lifetime of joy and love! sobhitad’s look was an epitome of minimal elegance, we kept it simple with just a touch of kohl pencil and a fresh blush pink look, achieving that effortless ‘no makeup’ makeup style. Paired with a traditional long South Indian braid, she looked beautifully classic (sic)."

    "Thank you Sobhita for letting me be a part of your special occasion, it truly was a beautiful day," Shraddha added, wishing the couple love and luck.

    Earlier, actor Naga Chaitanya's father, Nagarjuna, uploaded images of the occasion with a remark that read, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless!" 8.8.8 A beginning of infinite love (sic)."

    For her Nischitaardham (engagement), the Ponniyin Selvan actress wore a peach-coloured traditional saree. Her appearance was inspired by the purity of the Kanakaambaram flower. As soon as Manish Malhotra Vows released the images, admirers praised their clothes, chemistry, and traditional south Indian festivities. A fan wrote, "Happy for you guys". Another fan wrote, "Amazing duo". One of her fans wrote, "Sobhita looks like an enchanting princess"

    Sobhita most recently appeared in Dev Patel's Monkey Man.  

