    Hyundai to Kia: Upcoming micro SUVs set to ignite the Indian market

    The Indian sub-4 meter SUV market is about to get even hotter with anticipated releases from Kia, Maruti Suzuki, and Hyundai. These new models promise bold styling, advanced technology, and hybrid and electric powertrain options.

    article_image1
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 7, 2024, 12:40 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 7, 2024, 12:40 PM IST

    Due to increased demand, the sub-4 metre SUV market in India has grown significantly in recent years. The market has grown quickly with the release of small SUVs like the Tata Punch, Hyundai Exter, and Maruti Suzuki Fronx. With a few new models anticipated to emerge shortly, competition in this market is expected to heat up even more. A quick glance at these future mini SUVs is provided here:

    article_image2

    Kia Syros

    By early 2025, Kia plans to launch its new sub-4-meter SUV in India under the name Syros or Clavis. The SUV is anticipated to include body cladding and roof rails in a daring style. Advanced equipment including ADAS technology, a sunroof, leatherette upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, six airbags, and rear disc brakes might be included. It is probably going to be available with an electric and petrol drivetrain.

    article_image3

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx facelift

    The Maruti Suzuki Fronx has grown in popularity in the Indian market since it was introduced. In 2025, Maruti intends to unveil a redesigned Fronx with a powerful hybrid drivetrain. Although there are little specifics available, the redesigned Fronx is anticipated to include modifications to the outside as well as the inside, with the hybrid technology likely to increase fuel economy.

    Hyundai Inster EV 

    Targeting the electric micro SUV market, Hyundai plans to introduce the Inster EV in India by the latter part of 2026. The Inster EV will compete with the Tata Punch EV and is anticipated to come with two battery options that have a range of 300–355 km. Additional features that may be added to the Inster EV's appeal include dual displays, climate control, ADAS, and a 360-degree camera.

    Maruti Small SUV (Y43)

    Maruti is developing a new small SUV to compete with the Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch. It is anticipated to go on sale in 2026 during the holiday season. It is expected to have a boxy design, possibly sharing some design cues with the Fronx, and a 1.2L Z-Series mild-hybrid petrol engine that is available with both manual and automatic transmissions.

