Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie to be an actress or singer? Nick Jonas revealed

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, daughter of global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, has already shown glimpses of her artistic side at a young age.  fans are curious whether she will follow her parents into the entertainment industry.
 

article_image1
Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, the daughter of hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and pop singer Nick Jonas, has already captured hearts with her charm. At just three years old, Malti has shown her interest towards music, taking her father's side. Her parents, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jobas have shared glimpses of her singing talent, sparking curiosity about her future in the entertainment industry.

article_image2

Nick Jonas on Malti's Potential Career

During a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Nick Jonas opened up about Malti's love for singing. He revealed that while she enjoys music, the decision to pursue a career in entertainment will ultimately be hers. Nick emphasized the importance of allowing Malti to explore her passions while balancing parental guidance and freedom.

article_image3

Priyanka and Nick's Perspective

Nick Jonas “I think a career in entertainment is a wonderful career. It’s also scary as a parent to think about all the things that I went through, my wife has gone through in her career. Your one sort of job in life is to protect your kids, but it’s also to let them fly and live their life." “I’m so grateful to my parents for letting us take big risks and chances. I think they did a great job of balancing that support, but also being a little scared at times" 

Both Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas acknowledge the challenges of the entertainment industry, having faced their own share of struggles. Nick expressed that while a career in showbiz can be exciting, it also comes with its pressures. As parents, their priority is to protect Malti while encouraging her to follow her dreams, whether in music, acting, or any other field.

article_image4

Fans Eager to See Malti's Journey

Fans of the Chopra-Jonas family are excited to see what the future holds for Malti Marie. Whether she chooses to become an actress, a singer, or pursue a completely different path, her parents' unwavering support ensures she will have the freedom to shine. For now, Malti's love for music continues to delight fans worldwide.

