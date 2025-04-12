user
Sukhbir Singh Badal back as Akali Dal chief, 5 months after stepping down over religious misconduct row

Sukhbir Singh Badal has been re-elected unopposed as Shiromani Akali Dal president after completing religious penance. His return comes amid past controversies, including the 2015 Kotkapura firing and accusations of dynastic politics.

 

Updated: Apr 12, 2025, 3:02 PM IST

Sukhbir Singh Badal was re-elected unopposed as the president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday, securing the position with the support of 524 delegates from Punjab and other states.

This marks his return to the top post of the party, which he had previously held since 2008 before stepping down in November 2024.​

Badal's resignation came after he was declared 'tankhaiya' (guilty of religious misconduct) by the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhism.

The declaration was related to the 2015 Kotkapura firing incident, where Sikh protesters were allegedly fired upon by police during a protest against the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib. Badal had faced criticism for his handling of the incident, leading to calls for accountability within the Sikh community.​

In response to the 'tankhaiya' declaration, Badal underwent a religious penance, or 'tankhah', as prescribed by the Akal Takht. This process is a form of atonement for actions deemed to have violated Sikh principles.

Following the completion of his penance, Badal was re-elected as SAD president, signaling his reintegration into the party's leadership.​

The SAD had selected 567 delegates—four from each of Punjab's 117 Assembly constituencies—to cast their votes for the new party chief. The re-election of Badal is seen as an effort to restore the party's influence and address internal divisions that emerged after the 2022 and 2024 electoral setbacks.​

Despite his return to leadership, Badal's tenure has been marked by controversies. Critics have accused him of turning the SAD into a dynastic party, with leadership concentrated within the Badal family.

Additionally, his family's involvement in various businesses, including Orbit Aviation and PTC Network, has raised concerns about conflicts of interest and governance issues during his tenure as Punjab's deputy chief minister.​

The SAD is scheduled to hold a political conference on April 13 at Talwandi Sabo (Bathinda), where Badal is expected to deliver an address outlining the party's future direction. The conference aims to address internal challenges and reassert the party's commitment to Sikh values and Punjab's welfare.​

As Badal resumes leadership, the Shiromani Akali Dal faces the task of rebuilding its political base and restoring public trust, particularly among the Sikh community, which has been critical of the party's recent performance and internal dynamics.

