38-year-old engineer ends life in Noida hotel after fight with girlfriend over pet dog

Noida: A 38-year-old engineer was found dead in a hotel room in Sector 27 on Friday, in what police suspect to be a suicide following a disagreement with his live-in partner regarding the treatment of their sick dog. No suicide note was recovered from the scene.

According to officials, the incident occurred shortly after the woman, a 22-year-old BBA student, returned from the bathroom to find the man hanging from a ceiling fan. She immediately alerted the hotel staff, and the man was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The man, who had been separated from his wife, had been living with the woman for the past two years. They had checked into the hotel around 11 a.m. on Thursday. The woman reportedly informed the police that tensions had been running high over their pet dog's illness, which led to an argument just before the tragic incident.

Police are currently investigating the matter. So far, the deceased's family has not filed any formal complaint.

