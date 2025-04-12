user
user icon

38-year-old engineer ends life in Noida hotel after fight with girlfriend over pet dog

A 38-year-old engineer died by suicide in a hotel room in Sector 27 after an argument with his live-in partner over their pet dog's treatment. The couple had been living together for two years. No suicide note was found, and police have launched an investigation into the incident.
 

38-year-old engineer ends life in Noida hotel after fight with girlfriend over pet dog anr
Aishwarya Nair
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Apr 12, 2025, 2:23 PM IST

Noida: A 38-year-old engineer was found dead in a hotel room in Sector 27 on Friday, in what police suspect to be a suicide following a disagreement with his live-in partner regarding the treatment of their sick dog. No suicide note was recovered from the scene.

According to officials, the incident occurred shortly after the woman, a 22-year-old BBA student, returned from the bathroom to find the man hanging from a ceiling fan. She immediately alerted the hotel staff, and the man was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The man, who had been separated from his wife, had been living with the woman for the past two years. They had checked into the hotel around 11 a.m. on Thursday. The woman reportedly informed the police that tensions had been running high over their pet dog's illness, which led to an argument just before the tragic incident.

Police are currently investigating the matter. So far, the deceased's family has not filed any formal complaint.

West Bengal: Violence erupts in Murshidabad during protests against Waqf Act, security beefed up [WATCH]

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

2611 accused Tahawwur Rana tries to 'plead the Fifth' in Indian court, worries about lengthy trial snt

26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana tries to 'plead the Fifth' in Indian court, worries about lengthy trial

PM Modi mourns Kathak legend Kumudini Lakhia's demise, hails her as cultural icon ddr

PM Modi mourns Kathak legend Kumudini Lakhia's demise, hails her as cultural icon

Sukhbir Singh Badal re-elected Akali Dal chief, 5 months after stepping down over religious row ddr

Sukhbir Singh Badal back as Akali Dal chief, 5 months after stepping down over religious misconduct row

'Waqf Act won't be implemented In Bengal': Mamata Banerjee amid violent protests in the state ddr

Mamata Banerjee urges calm amid Waqf Act protests, reaffirms non-implementation in West Bengal

Heartbreaking MP hospital video: Boy forced to hold glucose drip for sick father (WATCH) ddr

Heartbreaking MP hospital video: Boy forced to hold glucose drip for sick father (WATCH)

Recent Stories

BMRCL aims for June 2026 launch of Blue Line, Yellow Line to roll out by May-end AJR

BMRCL aims for June 2026 launch of Blue Line, Yellow Line to roll out by May-end

football Harry Kane faces heat after UCL defeat, but Klinsmann backs Bayern's 'important' No.9 snt

Harry Kane faces heat after UCL defeat, but Klinsmann backs Bayern's 'important' No.9

Tahira Kashyap reflects on her 'Hospital Chronicles' amid cancer relapse with a special SRK connection ATG

Tahira Kashyap reflects on her 'Hospital Chronicles' amid cancer relapse with a special SRK connection

Golden Saree Styling Tips Celebrity Inspired Looks for All Ages sri

Golden Saree: Style Tips for All Ages & Occasions

Harshaali Malhotra Inspired Hairstyles for Baisakhi Festival sri

Steal Hearts with Harshaali's Hairstyles for Baisakhi Festival

Recent Videos

CSK vs KKR Highlights: Narine’s All-Round Masterclass Destroys Chennai at Chepauk

CSK vs KKR Highlights: Narine’s All-Round Masterclass Destroys Chennai at Chepauk

Video Icon
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Amit Shah, Fadnavis Pay Tribute to Jijabai at Raigad Fort! | Asianet Newsable

Amit Shah, Fadnavis Pay Tribute to Jijabai at Raigad Fort! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Coach Gambhir Seeks for Lord Hanuman's Blessings at Chhatarpur Temple | Hanuman Jayanti

Coach Gambhir Seeks for Lord Hanuman's Blessings at Chhatarpur Temple | Hanuman Jayanti

Video Icon
'Crisis within Crisis': Janka Oertel, Asia Programme Director at ECFR, on Trump Tariffs

'Crisis within Crisis': Janka Oertel, Asia Programme Director at ECFR, on Trump Tariffs

Video Icon