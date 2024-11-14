Entertainment

Kanguva to Gladiator II: Top theatrical releases to watch THIS week

Gladiator II

The sequel to Gladiator follows Lucius, Maximus's admirer, now a warrior, exploring Rome’s legacy. Ridley Scott directs this epic with intense battles and drama.

 

Bhairathi Ranagal

Dr. Shivarajkumar plays the lead in Bhairathi Ranagal, a precursor to Mufti that delves deeply into themes of loyalty, power, and retribution through dramatic action.

 

Kanguva

Kanguva tells the tale of a tribal warrior, played by Suriya, protecting his people against Bobby Deol’s villainous character. It's a mix of history and thriller.

 

The Sabarmati Report

The Sabarmati Report is about the 2002 Godhra train fire tragedy, with Vikrant Massey playing an investigative journalist seeking the truth amidst media pressures.

 

Kal Ho Na Ho

Kal Ho Na Ho is a heartwarming tale of love and friendship in New York, with Shah Rukh Khan’s portrayal of Aman leaving a lasting emotional impact.

 

Pardes

Pardes highlights the conflict between Indian ideals and Western lifestyles. In this poignant play concerning identity and belonging, Shah Rukh Khan and Mahima Chaudhry excel.


 

Veer-Zaara

Veer-Zaara is a timeless love story between Veer (Shah Rukh Khan) and Zaara (Preity Zinta), featuring unforgettable songs and deep emotional moments.

