With Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi officially on board for the project alongside superstar Rajinikanth, expectation and excitement among fans are now at an all-time high. Recently, Fatehi announced that she will be doing a special dance number for the much-awaited sequel, calling the experience "truly epic." With Rajinikan-th's presence on the screen being unmatched and Nora's electrifying dance moves, expectations from the song are already sky-high.

Nora Fatehi Talks About Working With Rajinikanth in Jailer 2

In her media interactions, Nora Fatehi expressed her joy about being part of Jailer 2. She stated that working with Rajinikanth felt surreal, describing him as humble, warm, and inspiring. Calling the collaboration “truly epic,” she hinted that the dance number has been planned on a massive scale and will be a visual treat for the viewers.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is one of the most awaited Tamil films, especially after the immense success it enjoyed with Jailer. The addition of Nora Fatehi will bring a galvanized sense of pan-India appeal to the sequel. The energetic performances and chartbuster dance numbers that she is known for should greatly add to the film's entertainment quotient.

Fans React with Excitement on Social Media

Fans were quickly overwhelming social media with excitement as soon as the news broke. Many fans praised the makers for bringing in Nora Fatehi onto the project, whereas others wondered how her dance number would now fit into Rajinikanth's iconic style. Hashtags related to Jailer 2 and Nora Fatehi began to trend very quickly in cyberspace.

With Rajinikanth in power mode again and new entrants like Nora Fatehi, Jailer 2 has all the makings of being bigger, boulder, and stylish than its predecessor. Although the makers are not giving too much away, action, mass moments, and an over-the-top dance number that will run riot on the screens and playlists are guaranteed.