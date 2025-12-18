Actor Gaurav Khanna has finally addressed the buzz around Tanya Mittal skipping his recent party, putting an end to online speculation. Clarifying the situation, he revealed that she was invited, but there was no response from her side.

Gaurav Khanna has recently reacted to the rumors regarding Tanya Mittal's absence from the party through his own words said before the camera on the line of media, where Gaurav clarified that there was no hidden drama in the matter; everything was pretty normal, though the social media bazaar was making a lot of noise about it.

Gaurav Khanna Breaks Silence On Tanya Mittal's Absense

Clearing all doubts, Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna stated that Tanya Mittal was called over to the bash and added, "Invite kiya tha, lekin koi message nahi aaya", to justify he had not got any words from her. The actor mentioned that he respects personal choices and understands everybody has a reason for missing the events.

Dismissing any such rumors, Gaurav points out to the contrary when Tanya is questioned. According to him, there is no animosity, and he believes people often jump to conclusions without knowing the full story. He added that misunderstanding can easily arise when assumptions are made based on social media silence.

Gaurav Khanna said, ‘’Tanya ko bhi invite kiya tha lekin koi message nahi aaya. Main aisa banda hu jisko farak nahi padta kyunki voh ek show hai aur log hazar baatein karenge. Mere mein itni maturity hai. Maine sabko invite kiya. Personally, invite kiya tha,"

“Maine invite kiya tha Farrhana ko aur unka message bhi aaya ki skin doctor ke saath appointment tha toh nahi aa payi. Mere paas unka message hai," said Gaurav.

What Gaurav Khanna Will Do Next?

While Gaurav Khanna takes on new projects, he always enjoys his fans' good wishes. According to him, he prefers keeping things simple and free from drama because he doesn't believe in wasting his time on negativity and lives through positivity instead.

Talking about his friends from the show bigg boss, Mridul and Pranit, “The people who didn’t like or love me on the show, I will try to do better in the next show. My two younger brothers – Pranit and Mridul, sat me down and said that I should come on social media, it is very important. I have no idea about this world. This is for the both of you, I made a promise. You both are my seniors in this area, I apologise if I make any mistakes. I don’t even know how to go live. This is me trying something new," concluded Gaurav.