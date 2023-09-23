Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Here are exciting updates on 'Chooda' ceremony of the bride-to-be

    Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are set and ready to get married in a big-fat Punjabi royal destination wedding at Udaipur, Rajasthan, on September 24. According to new updates, Parineeti's 'chooda' ceremony will most likely kickstart at the Maharaja Suite in The Leela Palace tomorrow.

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Here are exciting updates on 'Chooda' ceremony of the bride-to-be vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Sep 23, 2023, 11:45 AM IST

    Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to tie the knot in Udaipur's 'The Leela' on September 24. The guests and family members are arriving for the wedding. Today, on September 23, the couple can likely commence their vibrant pre-wedding soirees, starting with the haldi ceremony. The 'Chooda' rasm is most likely to happen tomorrow, according to exclusive updates by a leading Indian entertainment portal. We are gearing up for another grand Bollywood shaadi! Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will be getting married on September 24 in Udaipur, and we can't wait for their wedding photos.

    ALSO READ: Parineeti-Raghav wedding: Blue coloured tape pasted on phone cameras to ensure no leaked videos, photos

    According to exclusive updates by a leading Indian entertainment portal, Parineeti and Raghav will have their Haldi ritual function followed by the much-awaited Sangeet rasm tonight. Parineeti's 'chooda' ceremony will most likely kickstart at the Maharaja Suite in The Leela Palace tomorrow. The theme for the same is 'adorn with love,' and is being called 'Pari's chopra ceremony' by the family members.

    Political VIP guests, including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM and AAP MPs, are mostly reaching the venue by evening today. In the evening, the family and the bride and groom will host a musical evening with a 90s theme. A customized and specially curated list of 90s songs is in place to set the ball rolling for the celebrations. The sangeet/musical evening will commence at 7 pm in the evening today.

    Interestingly, according to hotel sources, special preparations are already in place to ensure no leakage of photos and videos from the royal wedding on social media. The blue coloured tape will be pasted on the mobile cameras of those entering the hotel so that people cannot take videos or photos during the wedding ceremony.

    Meanwhile, Parineeti and Raghav will tie the knot for eternity on September 24 with their close family members and friends. From the industry, Bhagyashree has arrived for the wedding. Manish Malhotra can reach The Leela today. He is the man Pari has trusted for her special day.

    ALSO READ: Eric: Q Cinemas led by Vijay Babu to make debut in Malayalam films

    Last Updated Sep 23, 2023, 11:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Demi Lovato makes SHOCKING claim about UFOs and Aliens; Know details vma

    Demi Lovato makes SHOCKING claim about UFOs and Aliens; Know details

    Who is Madhavan Nair? Legendary Malayalam actor Madhu turns 90 anr

    Who is Madhavan Nair? Legendary Malayalam actor Madhu turns 90

    Eric Q Cinemas led by Vijay Babu to make debut in Malayalam films ATG

    Eric: Q Cinemas led by Vijay Babu to make debut in Malayalam films

    Spy Kids: Armageddon' OUT on OTT: Revives nostalgia with wacky spy adventures for a new generation ATG

    'Spy Kids: Armageddon' OUT on OTT: Revives nostalgia with wacky spy adventures for a new generation

    Parineeti Raghav wedding: Cousin Priyanka Chopra's adorable message for bride-to-be is unmissable vma

    Parineeti Raghav wedding: Cousin Priyanka Chopra's adorable message for bride-to-be is unmissable

    Recent Stories

    Demi Lovato makes SHOCKING claim about UFOs and Aliens; Know details vma

    Demi Lovato makes SHOCKING claim about UFOs and Aliens; Know details

    Kerala: Traffic restrictions on Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram due to Kovalam Marathon; Check details anr

    Kerala: Traffic restrictions on Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram due to Kovalam Marathon; Check details

    If US had to pick between India and Canada it would Former Pentagon Official reveals gcw

    'If US had to pick between India and Canada, it would...': Former Pentagon Official reveals

    Who is Madhavan Nair? Legendary Malayalam actor Madhu turns 90 anr

    Who is Madhavan Nair? Legendary Malayalam actor Madhu turns 90

    India slams Pakistan says it has worlds worst human rights record asks to stop cross border terrorism gcw

    India slams Pakistan, says it has 'world's worst human rights record'; asks to stop cross border terrorism

    Recent Videos

    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: Asianet News ‘Dialogues’ with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon