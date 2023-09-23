Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Here are exciting updates on 'Chooda' ceremony of the bride-to-be

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are set and ready to get married in a big-fat Punjabi royal destination wedding at Udaipur, Rajasthan, on September 24. According to new updates, Parineeti's 'chooda' ceremony will most likely kickstart at the Maharaja Suite in The Leela Palace tomorrow.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to tie the knot in Udaipur's 'The Leela' on September 24. The guests and family members are arriving for the wedding. Today, on September 23, the couple can likely commence their vibrant pre-wedding soirees, starting with the haldi ceremony. The 'Chooda' rasm is most likely to happen tomorrow, according to exclusive updates by a leading Indian entertainment portal. We are gearing up for another grand Bollywood shaadi! Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will be getting married on September 24 in Udaipur, and we can't wait for their wedding photos.

According to exclusive updates by a leading Indian entertainment portal, Parineeti and Raghav will have their Haldi ritual function followed by the much-awaited Sangeet rasm tonight. Parineeti's 'chooda' ceremony will most likely kickstart at the Maharaja Suite in The Leela Palace tomorrow. The theme for the same is 'adorn with love,' and is being called 'Pari's chopra ceremony' by the family members.

Political VIP guests, including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM and AAP MPs, are mostly reaching the venue by evening today. In the evening, the family and the bride and groom will host a musical evening with a 90s theme. A customized and specially curated list of 90s songs is in place to set the ball rolling for the celebrations. The sangeet/musical evening will commence at 7 pm in the evening today.

Interestingly, according to hotel sources, special preparations are already in place to ensure no leakage of photos and videos from the royal wedding on social media. The blue coloured tape will be pasted on the mobile cameras of those entering the hotel so that people cannot take videos or photos during the wedding ceremony.

Meanwhile, Parineeti and Raghav will tie the knot for eternity on September 24 with their close family members and friends. From the industry, Bhagyashree has arrived for the wedding. Manish Malhotra can reach The Leela today. He is the man Pari has trusted for her special day.

