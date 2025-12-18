Kritika Kamra and Juhi Babbar star in 'The Great Shamsuddin Family', a film about a writer's chaotic day with her family. The cast discusses the film's relatability, on-set sisterhood, and the privilege of working with Farida Jalal.

Indian families are known for their close bonds, constant presence and strong emotional support for one another. These familiar dynamics are reflected in Anusha Rizvi's 'The Great Shamsuddin Family' starring Juhi Babbar, Dolly Ahluwalia, Kritika Kamra, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sheeba Chaddha, Farida Jalal and Purab Kohli.

Set in Delhi over a single busy day, the story follows Bani Ahmed (Kritika Kamra), a writer trying to meet an important 12-hour deadline. But her plans are quickly disrupted as mother, aunts, cousins, and old friends keep arriving at her home, each with their own issues. What starts as a quiet workday turns into a whirlwind of family secrets, tensions, surprise reunions, and emotional confrontations. As Bani navigates interfaith complexities, generational differences, and family expectations, she is forced to reflect on what she truly wants. By the end of the day, she must choose between chasing her dreams abroad or staying close to the people who frustrate her, overwhelm her, but love her the most.

Capturing the Essence of Indian Families

In an interview with ANI, actors Juhi Babbar and Kritika Kamra said the film's biggest strength lies in how closely it reflects everyday Indian families, cutting across religion, caste, and background. Speaking about her experience, Juhi Babbar said the film may not depict a traditional joint family, but it captures the essence of one emotionally. "Bani lives alone in the show, but once the family enters her life, she has no option but to put everything aside. That's what the poor girl ends up doing for all of us," Babbar said, adding that the narrative reflects how family responsibilities often take over personal space.

'Bhenchara' and On-Set Sisterhood

Babbar described the working environment as "absolutely wonderful," highlighting the overwhelming presence of women on set. "There were so many phenomenal actresses. The women completely dominated the scenario. This film is a symbol of bhenchara and sisterhood," she said.

Kritika, who is known for her TV work in 'Kitani Mohabbat Hai', 'Kuch Toh Log Kahenge' and 'Reporters', and has also appeared in films and OTT projects such as 'Bheed', 'Tandav' and 'Bambai Meri Jaan' shared that the on-screen chemistry came naturally because of a genuine bond off-screen. "It's a different energy when you have so many wonderful women on set--women you admire and get along with. We got along like a house on fire, and that's why you see this chaos and this beautiful relationship on screen," Kamra said.

The Privilege of Working with Farida Jalal

Both actors called working with veteran actor Farida Jalal a major highlight. Kamra said watching Jalal perform with "enthusiasm and curiosity" was deeply inspiring. "She's been working since she was a teenager. Seeing actors like Farida ma'am gives me hope for career longevity," she added.

Babbar, who has appeared in films such as 'Kash Aap Hamare Hote', 'Yaara Naal Baharan', 'Unns' and 'It's My Life', and has also worked across Punjabi cinema, television and theatre, praised Jalal's command of language and craft, while also saying she deserved even more substantial roles over the years. "Farida ji ke saath kaam karna is a privilege. Her Urdu, her English, her discipline, it's extraordinary," she said.

Calling the show highly relatable, Babbar said viewers instantly recognise their own families in the characters. "People have called me saying, 'This is my family.' Family dynamics are universal. They exist everywhere, and that's what The Great Shamsuddin Family shows," she said.

'The Great Shamsuddin Family' premiered on JioHotstar on December 12. (ANI)