Parineeti-Raghav wedding: Sania Mirza, AAP MP Sanjay Singh to attend big-fat Punjabi soiree in Udaipur

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are set and ready to get married in a big-fat Punjabi royal destination wedding at Udaipur, Rajasthan, on September 24. According to new updates, former Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza and AAP MP Sanjay Singh are more likely to attend the royal destination wedding of Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra in Udaipur.

The much-awaited big-fat royal Punjabi destination wedding of lovebirds Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha is currently the talk of the town. The couple is all set to tie the knot in Udaipur tomorrow, and their pre-wedding festivities kickstarted today. Since yesterday, guests got clicked and spotted at the Udaipur airport as they arrived to attend the traditional Punjabi wedding soiree of Parineeti and Raghav. Madhu Chopra, mother of global icon Priyanka Chopra, AAP politician Sanjay Singh, and many others have arrived at Udaipur. The Internet is abuzz with speculations about the guest list at their dreamy, traditional and Punjabi royal destination wedding. A leading Indian entertainment portal has an inside scoop about the same.

A source close to the development informed the portal that legendary tennis player Sania Mirza will likely attend Parineeti and Raghav Punjabi destination wedding in Udaipur tomorrow. Sania and Parineeti are close friends, and they also appeared together on the chat show of Neha Dhupia in 2019. While they do not often post pictures on Instagram, they share a great camaraderie.

The preparations for the most awaited big fat Punjabi wedding seem to be in full swing as guests have begun to arrive to rejoice in the union of their favourite couple. Several guests will join the adorable couple for their big day. It feels like the next guest is Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, as he got clicked and spotted at Udaipur airport for Parineeti and Raghav's destination wedding.

Meanwhile, many reports have stated that Bhagyashree, the iconic Bollywood actress, has arrived at Udaipur to attend the Punjabi destination wedding of Parineeti and Raghav. A leading entertainment portal has dropped a video of Bhagyashree giving fans a glimpse of the picturesque and stunning wedding venue and ambience, which has gone VIRAL. Have a look at the video here.

The pre-wedding rasms of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have commenced today with the choora ceremony. As per the wedding invite that went viral on social media, the choora ritual was followed by a grand welcoming luncheon for guests and an evening soiree with the theme Let us party like it is the 90s. Meanwhile, on September 24, the celebrations will commence with the Sehrabandi ritual of Raghav at the Taj Lake Palace, followed by the lively Baraat procession, which will start proceeding at 2 p.m. from the Taj Lake Palace. The Baraat will make its way to the main venue. After the jaimala ceremony, pheras and vidai, the newly-wedded couple will host their lavish wedding reception bash tomorrow.

