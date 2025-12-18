As Bigg Boss Telugu 9 reaches its much-awaited grand finale, fans are eagerly speculating about who will make it to the Top 2. With strong contenders like Demon Pavan, Sanjjanaa Galrani, Thanuja Puttaswamy, Kalyan Padala, and Emmanuel.

The season finale of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 has exciting events just around the corner. After weeks of melodrama, passion, and intense competition taking place, everyone is eagerly waiting to know the top 2 finalists. Social media is flooded with predictions, fan wars, and voting appeals.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Grand Finale: Top 2 Race

Among all, Demon Pavan has come out as quite the force to reckon with. He is known for delivering loud opinions and a fearless style of gameplay. Pavan has ensured to feature much on screen and get followers flocking to him in attendance. He received mixed reports for being able to stand his ground during controversies.

Another popular name doing rounds has been Sanjjanaa Galrani. She had an interesting emotional reel, where she demonstrated vulnerable and strong moments in parts, thus striking chords with most audiences. Many say her popularity outside might also help her clinch that final spot.

Puttaswamy Thanuja and Kalyan Padala have been consistent performers who have surprised most of the viewers. While they always steal the limelight, both have made it through some crucial eliminations through their clever gaming strategy combined with a balanced approach and they are expected to be on top two for sure, as of fans.

Emmanuel catches the audience attention with a calm and matured approach to any situation. With increasing fan support, one assumes that he could be a finalist surprisingly if votes come in his favor.

What Will Choose the Future?

As has been always, the audience vote counts the most in the final decision. The recent performances, along with the emotional buildup of the contestant within the viewers, will change the predictions. The last-minute tasks and public sentiment turned dynamic in weekend episodes can affect even more.

Right now, Demon Pavan and Sanjjana Galrani seem to be the front runners for what will be the Top 2, but then this is Bigg Boss; anything and everything goes. And the grand finale promises to have suspense, surprises, and an emotional send-off to Season 9.