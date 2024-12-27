Sikandar: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna’s film teaser postponed post Manmohan Singh’s demise

Given the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the creators of Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's Sikandar have chosen to postpone the release of the film's trailer.

Sikandar Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna film teaser postponed post Manmohan Singh demise RBA
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 27, 2024, 11:17 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 27, 2024, 11:17 AM IST

The teaser for Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's highly awaited film 'Sikandar' was slated to be released today December 27, the star's 59th birthday. However, the makers have now released a statement revealing that they have opted to postpone the teaser release in light of the death of former PM Manmohan Singh. The teaser will be presented tomorrow, December 28th, at 11:07 a.m.

The statement was posted on Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment's official X (previously Twitter) handle and read, “In light of the passing of our esteemed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji, we regret to announce that the release of the Sikandar teaser has been postponed to 28th December 11:07 AM. Our thoughts are with the nation during this time of mourning. Thank you for understanding. – #TeamSikandar." The announcement came only a few hours before the teaser for Sikandar was set to be published.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Salman Khan's birthday, the filmmakers presented the star's fascinating first look poster from Sikandar. The poster depicts Salman in a commanding position, surrounded by a sense of mystery. It portrays him in a dark silhouette, with a pointed, spear-like weapon. Salman's commanding presence echoes Sikandar's irrepressible demeanour, promising to leave viewers speechless. The film also reunites Salman with Sajid Nadiadwala following their 2014 success Kick, which marked Nadiadwala's directorial debut.

Sikandar, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A R Murugadoss, is billed as a cinematic spectacle that combines action, drama, and passion. The film will feature Salman Khan in a hitherto unseen persona. Earlier, a source close to the production told us that the teaser would last 80 seconds. Fans are thrilled about this major project and have been waiting with bated breath for the film's trailer to be released.

Sikandar marks Salman's comeback to the cinema after a year away. His most recent film, Tiger 3, starred Katrina Kaif and was released in 2023. Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal will play crucial parts in the film. Sikandar will be released in cinemas across the country during Eid 2025.

