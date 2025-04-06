user
user icon

Will Smith joins Diljit Dosanjh for Bhangra dance [WATCH]

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh thrilled fans by sharing a video of himself dancing with Hollywood star Will Smith. The clip, posted on Instagram, shows the two enjoying Bhangra moves to the beats of a dhol

Will Smith joins Diljit Dosanjh for Bhangra dance [WATCH] ATG
Amrita Ghosh
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Apr 6, 2025, 5:23 PM IST

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh recently delighted his fans by sharing a special video featuring Hollywood star Will Smith. The video, posted on Diljit’s Instagram, captures the two celebrities dancing together to the rhythmic beats of a dhol.

In the lively clip, Will Smith joins Diljit in trying out a few Bhangra moves. Diljit expressed his admiration in the caption, mentioning that Punjabi culture had arrived in style. He described Will Smith as a "living legend" and shared how inspiring it was to see the Hollywood star enjoying the Punjabi dhol beats while performing Bhangra.

Diljit is seen wearing a traditional white kurta-pyjama, paired with a red turban and matching shoes, while Will Smith sports a blue tracksuit with bright orange shoes. The Hollywood actor appears to thoroughly enjoy the energetic beats of the dhol.

ALSO READ: Peddi First Glimpse: Ram Charan's bold transformation to Pushpa look a like in cricket themed drama

The video quickly garnered enthusiastic reactions from fans. One user commented that seeing Will Smith perform Bhangra alongside Diljit was an incredible sight, while another expressed their disbelief at witnessing the unexpected collaboration.

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh is gearing up for his role in the upcoming film Border 2. The film will see Sunny Deol reprising his iconic role, alongside Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty. The original film, directed by JP Dutta, was a milestone in Indian cinema, portraying the 1971 India-Pakistan war and introducing memorable characters, including Suniel Shetty’s portrayal of BSF officer Bhairav Singh.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Peddi First Glimpse: Ram Charan's bold transformation to Pushpa look a like in cricket themed drama MEG

Peddi First Glimpse: Ram Charan's bold transformation to Pushpa look a like in cricket themed drama

Who is Kim Fernandez? Jacqueline Fernandez's mother passes away; Read on ATG

Who is Kim Fernandez? Jacqueline Fernandez's mother passes away; Read on

Coachella 2025: Ed Sheeran, rock band Weezer to perform at Music festival ATG

Coachella 2025: Ed Sheeran, rock band Weezer to perform at Music festival

Surprised by how it matches my film...', Burqa City director REACTS to 'Laapataa Ladies' controversy ATG

'Surprised by how it matches my film...', Burqa City director REACTS to 'Laapataa Ladies' controversy

CID makers CONFIRM death of ACP Pradyuman? Here's what we know ATG

CID makers CONFIRM death of ACP Pradyuman? Here's what we know

Recent Stories

'At least sign your name in Tamil': PM Modi's veiled swipe at MK Stalin amid language row (WATCH) ddr

'At least sign your name in Tamil': PM Modi's veiled swipe at MK Stalin amid language row (WATCH)

Airtel launches family infinity plan: One recharge, multiple SIMs, OTT and more! gcw

Airtel launches family infinity plan: One recharge, multiple SIMs, OTT and more!

"Played a lot of dot balls": Wasim Jaffer reflects on Yashasvi Jaiswal's innings against PBKS ddr

Jaiswal’s fifty lacked fluency, says Wasim Jaffer after RR vs PBKS clash

Orange to mint: Eat THESE 6 foods for instant period pain relief gcw

Orange to mint: Eat THESE 6 foods for instant period pain relief

7 tips to keep in mind while refueling your vehicle gcw

7 tips to keep in mind while refueling your vehicle

Recent Videos

PM Modi Inaugurates New Pamban Bridge - India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Inaugurates New Pamban Bridge - India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Rajeev Chandrasekhar Responds to Rahul Gandhi's Church Land Claim: 'Utterly Shameless'

Rajeev Chandrasekhar Responds to Rahul Gandhi's Church Land Claim: 'Utterly Shameless'

Video Icon
RJD to Challenge Waqf Amendment Bill in Supreme Court: Manoj Jha | Asianet Newsable

RJD to Challenge Waqf Amendment Bill in Supreme Court: Manoj Jha | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Suvendu Adhikari Lays Foundation Stone of Ram Temple in Nandigram on Ram Navami | Asianet Newsable

Suvendu Adhikari Lays Foundation Stone of Ram Temple in Nandigram on Ram Navami | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Delhi Robbery Caught on CCTV: Armed Loot at Kirana Store in Sultanpuri

Delhi Robbery Caught on CCTV: Armed Loot at Kirana Store in Sultanpuri

Video Icon