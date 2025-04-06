Will Smith joins Diljit Dosanjh for Bhangra dance [WATCH]

Read Full Article

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh recently delighted his fans by sharing a special video featuring Hollywood star Will Smith. The video, posted on Diljit’s Instagram, captures the two celebrities dancing together to the rhythmic beats of a dhol.

In the lively clip, Will Smith joins Diljit in trying out a few Bhangra moves. Diljit expressed his admiration in the caption, mentioning that Punjabi culture had arrived in style. He described Will Smith as a "living legend" and shared how inspiring it was to see the Hollywood star enjoying the Punjabi dhol beats while performing Bhangra.

Diljit is seen wearing a traditional white kurta-pyjama, paired with a red turban and matching shoes, while Will Smith sports a blue tracksuit with bright orange shoes. The Hollywood actor appears to thoroughly enjoy the energetic beats of the dhol.

The video quickly garnered enthusiastic reactions from fans. One user commented that seeing Will Smith perform Bhangra alongside Diljit was an incredible sight, while another expressed their disbelief at witnessing the unexpected collaboration.

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh is gearing up for his role in the upcoming film Border 2. The film will see Sunny Deol reprising his iconic role, alongside Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty. The original film, directed by JP Dutta, was a milestone in Indian cinema, portraying the 1971 India-Pakistan war and introducing memorable characters, including Suniel Shetty’s portrayal of BSF officer Bhairav Singh.

