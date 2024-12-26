Keerthy, Jackie to Varun: Baby John star cast net worth revealed

Entertainment
The film 'Baby John,' starring Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi, was released on December 25th. Let's explore the net worth of the film's star cast.
Wamiqa Gabbi plays a significant role in the film. Her net worth is estimated at ₹10 crores.
Keerthy Suresh's total net worth is estimated to be ₹41 crores.
'Baby John' actor Varun Dhawan boasts a net worth of ₹381 crores.
Jackie Shroff currently has a net worth of ₹212 crores.
According to media reports, Rajpal Yadav's total net worth is ₹50 crores.
