Entertainment

Keerthy, Jackie to Varun: Baby John star cast net worth revealed

Image credits: IMDb

'Baby John' Cast Net Worth

The film 'Baby John,' starring Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi, was released on December 25th. Let's explore the net worth of the film's star cast.

Wamiqa Gabbi

Wamiqa Gabbi plays a significant role in the film. Her net worth is estimated at ₹10 crores.

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh's total net worth is estimated to be ₹41 crores.

Varun Dhawan

'Baby John' actor Varun Dhawan boasts a net worth of ₹381 crores.

Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff currently has a net worth of ₹212 crores.

Rajpal Yadav

According to media reports, Rajpal Yadav's total net worth is ₹50 crores.

