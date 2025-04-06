'What's the score?': Yuvraj Singh biopic in motion as filmmaker Ravi Bhagchandka shares fresh pic

Read Full Article

The much-awaited biopic on former cricketer Yuvraj Singh seems to be moving forward, as filmmaker Ravi Bhagchandka, who is working on the film, shared a picture with Yuvraj Singh, giving fans a fresh update on their recent meeting.

Taking to his Instagram Story on Sunday, the filmmaker posted a picture with Yuvraj as the two posed for the camera. Along with the picture, Bhagchandka added a caption that read, "What's the score?"

Ravi Bhagchandka and Bhushan Kumar have teamed up to bring Yuvraj Singh's inspiring journey to the big screen. The film will capture the life and career of cricket sensation Yuvraj Singh.

Talking about Yuvraj's remarkable career, he debuted for the Punjab Under-16 cricket team at the age of 13. Yuvraj represented India in 402 international games from 2000 to 2017, scoring 11,178 runs at an average of 35.05, with 17 centuries and 71 fifties. He was part of the Indian team that won the ICC Champions Trophy 2002 (joint winners with Sri Lanka), ICC T20 World Cup 2007, and ICC Cricket World Cup 2011. He also took 148 wickets for India in international cricket.

He was also the first Indian player to hit six successive sixes in an over in international cricket, doing so during the 2007 T20 World Cup against England. His career-high was his 'Player of the Tournament' performance during the 2011 World Cup, scoring 362 runs in nine matches with a century and four half-centuries, and picking up 15 wickets. In 2011, he was diagnosed with cancer. The film is a tribute to his unparalleled journey as a cricketer.

