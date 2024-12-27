Daisy Shah to Zareen Khan: Actresses launched by Salman Khan

Entertainment
Salman Khan has turned 59. He launched around 10 actresses, but none achieved lasting success. Let's learn about them.
Salman Khan launched Zareen Khan in Veer, a disastrous flop. Subsequent films failed to revive her career.
Launched in Dabangg, Sonakshi Sinha appeared in other films, some successful, but hasn't delivered a solo hit.
Aishwarya Rai look-alike Sneha Ullal's debut in Lucky was a disaster, leading to a forgotten career.
Suniel Shetty's daughter, Athiya, debuted in the flop Hero and quit acting after a few more unsuccessful films.
Daisy Shah's launch in Jai Ho and subsequent films all flopped, leading to obscurity.
Mohnish Bahl's daughter, Pranutan, debuted in the flop Notebook, effectively ending her career.
Mahima Makwana's debut in the super flop Antim marked her last film appearance.
Salman Khan's niece, Alizeh, debuted in the underwhelming film Farrey and hasn't been seen on screen since.
Saiee Manjrekar's debut in Dabangg 3 and subsequent films were all flops.
Warina Hussain's debut in Loveyatri, alongside Salman's brother-in-law, was a major flop, leading to her disappearance from the industry.
