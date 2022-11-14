Siddhaanth Surryavanshi' wife Alesia Raut posts an emotional note for her loving husband, says 'I Love You'

TV actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavansh died on Friday after he collapsed in the gym while working out. His wife, former model Alesia Raut, is the only survivor. Raut pens moving note: 'You were the only man who held my hand without fear'

Alesia Raut, the wife of late television actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, posted a throwback photo on social media on Sunday, three days after his death from a heart attack. Alesia mentioned that their first photo together was taken in February 2017 in a post she published. Alesia sent a heartfelt statement in the caption of her image to her late spouse, expressing her love for him.

Alesia also remembered how Siddhaanth used to remind her to eat on time and called him a man who ‘held her hand without any fear’. “I love you and always will love you till I am alive @_siddhaanth_. -24th Feb 2017 our 1st picture together . From this day onwards you always wanted to see me smile, love life, enjoy life, try new things, try and push my limits. You were always making and reminding me to eat on time (now) You were the only man who held my hand without fear and ready to always stand for me, I became a baby with you," she wrote.

Alesia also noted how she would deeply miss Siddhaanth’s caring nature and added that she loves him a lot. “Always craving for your attention. Your smile, love in your eyes for all, caring nature will be missed by me, mark, Diza by all. Loving son Loving brother Loving father to your kids Loving husband Loving friend I know you will be always guiding me as an angel You are in an happy n peaceful place. Love you love you love you and will always do , as you showed me true meaning of love," she added.

On November 11, Siddhaanth Vir Surryavansh died suddenly while exercising at the gym. Alesia Raut, a former model who was his wife, and their two children predeceased him.

In several TV programmes, including Kkusum, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti, and Ziddi Dil Maane Na, Siddhaanth played the lead role. At 46, he passed away after a heart attack.