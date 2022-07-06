Hot pictures: Kendall Jenner shows off curves in sexy bikini

Kendall Jenner shows off the latest bikini design from her brand’s collection. Check out the hot pictures that she recently shared on her social media.

Kendall Jenner is one of the hottest celebrities in the western world. She is stylish, sassy and very voguish when it comes to her dressing. ‘The Kardashian’ star is one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram. Kendall has been a lot in the news lately since the time she split with her ex, Devin Booker. However, this time around Kendall is making news not for her split but rather for the hot bikini she donned recently, pictures of which she shared on her Instagram handle. On Wednesday, Kendall Jenner shared a slew of pictures donning a yellow bikini. The sun-coloured bikini is no ordinary one, rather a design of her own which she used for her brand ‘FWRD’. The bikini is basically a “Kendalls Edit”, as she mentioned in her caption.

Kendall Jenner upped the fashion game by pairing the tiny bikini with a rustic orange shrug that came with full sleeves. Along with that, she carried a cone-shaped sling bag. ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian’s sis, Kendall Jenner goes topless while promoting her tequila brand; see pics

On Kendall Jenner’s personal front, she parted ways with her ex-boyfriend, basketball player Devin Booker. The 26-year-old model’s split with him had left all her fans shocked. And soon after her break-up, Kendall was seen sunbathing in her birthday suit. ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner’s revealing dress brings back the focus on her rumoured boob job; see pics

Kendall Jenner had recently shared a picture wherein she laid down naked while sunbathing. The picture came barely a week after their split. She wore nothing except a green-coloured baseball cap. Kendall laid straight on her stomach, showing off her back in her birthday suit and setting the internet on the blaze.

