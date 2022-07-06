Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hot pictures: Kendall Jenner shows off curves in sexy bikini

    First Published Jul 6, 2022, 3:01 PM IST

    Kendall Jenner shows off the latest bikini design from her brand’s collection. Check out the hot pictures that she recently shared on her social media.

    Image: Kendall Jenner/Instagram

    Kendall Jenner is one of the hottest celebrities in the western world. She is stylish, sassy and very voguish when it comes to her dressing. ‘The Kardashian’ star is one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram. Kendall has been a lot in the news lately since the time she split with her ex, Devin Booker. However, this time around Kendall is making news not for her split but rather for the hot bikini she donned recently, pictures of which she shared on her Instagram handle. On Wednesday, Kendall Jenner shared a slew of pictures donning a yellow bikini. The sun-coloured bikini is no ordinary one, rather a design of her own which she used for her brand ‘FWRD’. The bikini is basically a “Kendalls Edit”, as she mentioned in her caption.

    Image: Kendall Jenner/Instagram

    Kendall Jenner upped the fashion game by pairing the tiny bikini with a rustic orange shrug that came with full sleeves. Along with that, she carried a cone-shaped sling bag.

    ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian’s sis, Kendall Jenner goes topless while promoting her tequila brand; see pics

    Image: Kendall Jenner/Instagram

    On Kendall Jenner’s personal front, she parted ways with her ex-boyfriend, basketball player Devin Booker. The 26-year-old model’s split with him had left all her fans shocked. And soon after her break-up, Kendall was seen sunbathing in her birthday suit.

    ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner’s revealing dress brings back the focus on her rumoured boob job; see pics

    Image: Kendall Jenner/Instagram

    Kendall Jenner had recently shared a picture wherein she laid down naked while sunbathing. The picture came barely a week after their split. She wore nothing except a green-coloured baseball cap. Kendall laid straight on her stomach, showing off her back in her birthday suit and setting the internet on the blaze.

    Image: Kendall Jenner/Instagram

    Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker were recently seen celebrating July 4 together. This left their fans confused but a report in an entertainment magazine, quoting a source, said that the two continue to remain close despite their split. Well, whether they are trying to be friends post their spilt or are trying to reconcile, fans of Kendall and Devin are happy to see them together.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kaali poster row: Aga Khan Museum regrets causing offence to Hindus; removes documentary presentation snt

    Kaali poster row: Aga Khan Museum regrets causing offence to Hindus; removes documentary presentation

    This is not the film industry that I know: Deepti Naval drb

    This is not the film industry that I know: Deepti Naval

    Ranveer Singh to be the new age Shaktimaan drb

    Birthday boy Ranveer Singh to be the new-age ‘Shaktimaan’?

    Vijay Sethupathi to enter Shahrukh Khan Jawan drb

    Vijay Sethupathi to enter Shahrukh Khan's 'Jawan'?

    Sexy video alert Disha Patani racy moves will drive you crazy drb

    Sexy video alert: Disha Patani’s racy moves will drive you crazy!

    Recent Stories

    Who is Dr Gurpreet Kaur the to be wife of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gcw

    Who is Dr Gurpreet Kaur, the to-be wife of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann?

    JEE Main 2022: Session 2 registration link reopens today; know deadline, how to apply - adt

    JEE Main 2022: Session 2 registration link reopens today; know deadline, how to apply

    football Galtier era begins: Messi, Neymar, Ramos and more return for PSG's pre-season training snt

    Galtier era begins: Messi, Neymar, Ramos and more return for PSG's pre-season training

    Indian Super League 2022-23: Carl McHugh extends contract with ATK Mohun Bagan ATKMB for 2 years, Halicharan Narzary stays with Hyderabad FC HFC-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Carl McHugh extends contract with ATK Mohun Bagan for 2 years

    Opinion Whose Shiv Sena is it now

    Opinion: Whose Shiv Sena is it now?

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon
    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Video Icon
    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Video Icon