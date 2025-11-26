Dhanush, Kriti Sanon, and Aanand L. Rai promoted 'Tere Ishk Mein' in Varanasi. Dhanush spoke of his spiritual connection to the city, calling it an awakening. Rai described Banaras as a teacher, and Kriti recalled her first visit there.

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon are gearing up for the release of their film 'Tere Ishk Mein'. The cast of the upcoming film arrived in Varanasi to promote their film and spoke about their bond with the ancient city, sharing anecdotes, memories, and heartfelt sentiments.

Dhanush's Spiritual Connection with Banaras

Dhanush described Banaras as a transformative force in his life. "Varanasi is not just a city to me. It's a spiritual awakening. I've connected with every street, every ghat, every temple. Because of him, there was an awakening inside me and I surrendered myself to Mahadev," he said, adding that he never misses an opportunity to revisit the city."

Aanand L. Rai on Banaras' Influence

Filmmaker Aanand L. Rai said Banaras had shaped his personal philosophy. "This city teaches you not to be afraid," he shared. "Parents teach you how to live, but Banaras teaches you to stand for what is right," Rai told ANI. Rai added that for him, Banaras remains the film's silent contributor--its energy guiding the story and its people. "Whatever emerges from this city, stories, characters, emotions, comes with truth and fearlessness," he said.

The ace director spoke about choosing people who connect emotionally with a story rather than those who join a project as a mere assignment. "When I start making a film, it's important that people come together because it's someone's dream. Bhushan liked this story a lot, and that's how things fell into place," he said.

Kriti Sanon's Heartfelt Memories

Kriti also recalled her first trip to Banaras, a memory intertwined with creative beginnings. "I came here for an ad shoot directed by Anand sir. That ad was never released, but the memory stayed. I met him in Banaras and it has always felt comforting to be here," she said, adding that she regretted not shooting her portions of the film in the city. "I told sir that before the film releases, I must come here and take blessings. I'm glad we made it."

The Soulful Music of 'Tere Ishk Mein'

Speaking about the film's music, she credited A.R. Rahman for capturing the essence of every moment. "There are many beautiful tracks, but 'Tere Ishk Mein' is the soul of the film. We would listen to it on set whenever we needed to feel an emotion without dialogue. If you listen to it on full volume while travelling, it hits your heart in a different way."

About the Film: 'Tere Ishk Mein'

Talking about the film, Kriti plays Mukti, a young woman who falls for the fierce, volatile, rule-breaking Shankar (Dhanush). But circumstances pull them apart before their love can take shape. Unable to cope with the heartbreak, Dhanush's character becomes vengeful and pledges to burn 'entire Delhi' to ashes for his broken heart.

Production and Release

Director Aanand L Rai first revealed the project on the 10th anniversary of 'Raanjhanaa', his 2013 romantic drama that also starred Dhanush in a leading role.'Tere Ishk Mein' is produced under the banners of Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow Productions. Producers include Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar. It will hit the theatres on November 28.

