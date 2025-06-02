Comedian Gaurav Gupta’s witty exchange with a Pakistani fan during his US-Canada tour went viral, blending humor with sensitive political tensions and earning praise for his sharp, light-hearted roasting.

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, comedian Gaurav Gupta’s recent exchange with a Pakistani fan during his US-Canada tour has gone viral. His witty and light-hearted interaction brought laughter, drawing praise from fans amid the ongoing political unrest.

A Surprise Guest at Gaurav’s Show

Gaurav Gupta started his US-Canada tour on May 30 in Atlanta and continued to Chicago. During one of his performances, a Pakistani man attended the show, which surprised Gaurav. When some audience members shouted “Sindoor” (a reference to Operation Sindoor), Gaurav quickly asked them to calm down.

He joked about the Pakistani fan attending despite the ban on artists, saying, “Brother, you have a lot of guts coming to the show. He thought artistes were banned, but audience members are still allowed.” Then, with a smile, he told the man, “Chalo tum Hanuman Chalisa padho ab (Go on, recite the Hanuman Chalisa now),” which got a big cheer and laughter from the crowd.

Gaurav also asked the man if he understood his jokes. When the man said yes, Gaurav teased, “Toh tumhe samajh nahi aata, nahi milega tum? Itne saalon se keh rahe hain nahi milega, nahi milega, phir aa jaate ho tum (So you don’t understand? You won’t get it. We’ve been saying it for years – still, you keep coming),” referring to the ongoing Kashmir conflict.

Fans Applaud the Comedian’s Wit

The clip quickly went viral, and fans flooded the comments with laughter and praise. Many loved the “Nahi Milega” joke and Gaurav’s skillful roasting. One fan wrote, “Hanuman Chalisa sunao was the best,” while another added, “More respect and only respect.”

However, some viewers felt the segment was insensitive and expressed disappointment on social media. Despite this, Gaurav’s quick wit and ability to handle a sensitive topic with humor impressed many and added a lighter moment amid tense times.