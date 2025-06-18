Image Credit : Social Media

If not on OTT, then where will Aamir Khan's film be released?

Reports also state that Aamir Khan will release his film 'Taare Zameen Par' directly on his YouTube channel instead of an OTT platform. The twist here is that viewers will not be able to watch it for free, but will have to pay a fixed amount for it. However, it has not yet been decided how many days after the theatrical release the film will be available on YouTube. But if Aamir had sold its digital rights to Amazon Prime Video, it would certainly have been available there 8 weeks after its theatrical release.