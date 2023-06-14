SHOCKING: Prabhas' Adipurush tickets cost Rs 2200 in Delhi- read report

Adipurush movie tickets: The most expensive ticket for Prabhas' film is Rs 2200 in a Delhi theatre. The ticket price is for the Hindi film in 2D format.

Adipurush, which stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, is expected to hit cinemas on June 16, 2023. The film has generated a lot of attention due to its fantastic trailer and A-list star ensemble. Adipurush ticket bookings have already begun, and most performances, particularly in Delhi, are already sold out.

You'll be amazed to learn that Delhi-NCR sells the most costly Adipurush ticket. According to BookMyShow, one ticket to the film costs Rs 2200 in PVR Directors Cut, Ambience Mall. The ticket price is for the 2D Hindi version of the film.

Interestingly, Rs 2000 tickets are already sold out at Delhi's PVR: Vegas LUXE, Dwarka. Numerous shows are selling out in Delhi.

Also Read: Adipurush movie review OUT: Is Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's film worth your MONEY? Read this

Om Raut is the director of Adipurush. Om's second directorial effort follows the extraordinary success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Adipurush, a 3D feature film, will be released in August 2020. The film's stellar cast completed the shoot for the magnum opus in 103 days.

Adipurush was shot in both Hindi and Telugu. It will be released in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada as well. Adipurush, a multilingual period story based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, is billed as a film celebrating "the triumph of good over evil."

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT: Anjali Arora to Bebika Dhurve- meet 7 dynamic female contestants

About Adipurush

Directed by Om Raut. Prabhas plays Raghava, Kriti plays Janaki, Saif Ali Khan plays Lankesh, Sunny Singh plays Lakshmana, and Devdatta Nage plays Hanuman in Adipurush. While the teaser for Adipurush was controversial, the trailer gained universal acclaim. Many people said that the Adipurush trailer improved from its teaser, which was bashed and trolled over the depiction of Hindu Gods and the “poor quality" of visual effects. The more than 3-minute-long trailer shows the major events of Ramayana.

Adipurush Review:

A self-proclaimed critic Umair Sandhu from UAE, says the film is a disaster. He tweeted, "Adipurush's inside reports are a disaster". Umair added, "Adipurush= 500 cr in the Dustbin . 3 Hours Torture with Fake VFX & Bad Performances by all Actors. Shame on Makers for ruining religious film." However, these are only the first reviews that have gone viral and begun to circulate on social media.

Also Read: Rakhi Sawant in LOVE again? Actress talks about her divorce from Adil Khan Durrani and more