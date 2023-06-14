Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rakhi Sawant in LOVE again? Actress talks about her divorce from Adil Khan Durrani and more

    Bollywood actress and dancer Rakhi Sawant hint at a new relationship in Dubai after splitting from Adil Khan Durrani and returning to Mumbai.

    Richa Barua
    First Published Jun 14, 2023, 9:10 AM IST

    Rakhi Sawant, the reigning entertainment queen of showbiz, has returned to Mumbai after an almost month-long sabbatical. Following her highly publicised and acrimonious divorce from her spouse Adil Khan Durrani, her personal life became the focus of media interest, putting her in the spotlight for a prolonged period. Rakhi chatted with photographers outside her gym upon her return to the city, offering them a bevvy of new details about her personal life. 

    The actress said she had met someone new and is now awaiting divorce from Adil Khan Durrani. Speaking to the paparazzi, she said, "Akeli ladki mein kya kya sambhalun, you know. Koi Jeevansathi chahiye. I don't know," she said, stressing how she has been balancing her work in Dubai and Mumbai.

    She added, "Abhi shaant raho, mera divorce hona baaki hai. Dekhiye, station salamat hai toh train toh aati jaati rahegi. (Keep quiet for now because my divorce is still pending, and trains will come and depart if there is a station.). 

    Life has its ups and downs. Adil is still jail. He contacted me many times in Dubai, pleading to release him, but I refused. I can't. I'm not sure, but I want him to get bail so I can divorce him. He has already been divorced twice. Lekin talaq yeh wala zaruri hai (It's important for me to get a divorce)."

    Rakhi also went on to say, "I am waiting. Meri zindagi mein phir se aur khushiyan aaye. Bohot ro liya zindagi mein. Actually mein depression mein thi toh Dubai bhaag gayi thi. Ab wahan se bohot saara marham leke aayi hun."

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2023, 9:10 AM IST
