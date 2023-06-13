Bigg Boss OTT: Anjali Arora to Bebika Dhurve- meet 7 dynamic female contestants

Get ready for an exciting ride as Bigg Boss OTT 2 gears up for its grand premiere on June 16, with a captivating lineup of female contestants. By Amrita Ghosh

Get ready for the much-anticipated season of Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by the charismatic Salman Khan. This upcoming season has sparked excitement among fans and viewers, as a group of talented female contestants are all set to bring their charm and charisma to the show. From actors to influencers, each contestant brings their own unique personality to the table, promising an enthralling experience for the audience.

With Salman Khan at the helm, guiding the contestants through challenges and surprises, Bigg Boss OTT is set to be a captivating blend of drama, entertainment, and unforgettable moments. Get ready to witness the magic unfold on your screens.

Sapna Gill

Sapna Gill, an actor and influencer, has made her mark in the entertainment industry through her notable performances in Bhojpuri films like "Mera Watan," "Nirhua Chalal London," and "Kashi Amarnath." Hailing from Chandigarh and currently residing in Mumbai, Sapna has gained a significant following on social media platforms. Renowned for her mesmerizing dance moves and fashion videos, she brings a perfect blend of talent and glamour to the Bigg Boss OTT house.

Jiya Shankar

Jiya Shankar, a versatile Indian television actress, has won hearts with her compelling portrayals of characters like Dr. Iravati "Ira" Pandey in "Meri Hanikarak Biwi" and Susheela "Susheela" Ruhail Solanki in "Kaatelal & Sons." Jiya's expressive eyes and remarkable acting skills have earned her a dedicated fan base. She has also co-hosted "Good Night India" on SAB TV, showcasing her versatile talents.



Bebika Dhurve

As the anticipation for Bigg Boss OTT season 2 builds up, the spotlight is on Bebika Dhurve, the talented actress known for her role in Bhagyalakshmi, who is set to make her reality show debut. Fans are excited to see her captivating presence in the Bigg Boss house and witness her journey unfold on the small screen.

Ayesha Singh

Ayesha Singh, born on June 19, 1996, in Mumbai, is a talented Indian actress best known for her brilliant portrayal of Sai Joshi in the popular TV show "Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin." Ayesha pursued a law degree at SNDT Women's University Law School and subsequently embarked on an acting career. Her notable performances have made her a rising star in the television industry.



Falaq Naaz

Falaq Naaz, an accomplished Indian television actress, has garnered attention through her roles in various TV shows, most notably as Jhanvi Bhardwaj in the long-running soap opera "Sasural Simar Ka." With acting running in her family, as the sister of actors Shafaq Naaz and Sheezan Khan, Falaq has showcased her talent and versatility on screen, leaving a lasting impression on viewers.



Palak Purswani

Palak, hailing from Nagpur, initially rose to fame with her appearance on "Splitsvilla 7." She further cemented her presence in the television industry through shows like "Badi Devrani," "Meri Hanikarak Biwi," and "Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke." Additionally, Palak has ventured into short films and has actively engaged with her followers as an influencer on social media platforms.



Manisha Rani

Manisha Rani, a social media influencer representing Bihar, is touted as the 'Archana Gautam and Shehnaaz Gill' of this Bigg Boss OTT season. Embracing her Bihari roots, Manisha plans to showcase her unique personality and intelligence during her stint on the show, much like her predecessors who brought their regional flavors to the forefront.



Anjali Arora

Anjali Arora, an Indian actress, has gained popularity by appearing in various music videos. With her engaging content as a social media influencer, Anjali has managed to capture the attention of a wide audience. Her presence in the Bigg Boss OTT house will surely bring excitement and entertainment.