    Adipurush movie review OUT: Is Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's film worth your MONEY? Read this

    The first review of Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan,, is out. Nonetheless, netizens have been calling it fake. According to the Member of Overseas Censor Board Umair Sandhu, the film is a disaster.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 13, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

    Adipurush, Om Raut's most ambitious film, premieres on June 16. Twitter reviews of Adipurush began three days before its release. One Twitter account rated the Prabhas film "visually stunning" four stars. However, early good reviews have cynical Twitterati. They tweeted about ratings. 'Always Bollywood', a known entertainment website, praised Adipurush on Twitter on June 12. They tweeted, “Adipurush is a visually stunning & such an engrossing movie, which makes us feel like we are actually on that divine era while watching… The feeling we get after watching this is beyond words… Verdict: Must Watch.” 

    While some social media users and Prabhas fans have expressed their enthusiasm for the next film, others have branded it a sham advertising stunt. 

    “Don't get carried away by any reviews this is the time where we shouldn't trust any until we watch our movie,” justified one user. “Movie is on the 16th. How can you say something without watching?” rationalised another. Some of the other comments read, "Looks like the paid reviews have started," and "How much you received for this review?" 

    Another expressed their desire to learn the review of film critic Taran Adarsh as they wrote, "Paid review… four stars. Waiting for another paid reviewer, Taran Adharsh's review.”

    According to a self-proclaimed critic Umair Sandhu from UAE, the film is a disaster. He tweeted, "Adipurush's inside reports are a disaster". Umair added, "Adipurush= 500 cr in the Dustbin . 3 Hours Torture with Fake VFX & Bad Performances by all Actors. Shame on Makers for ruining religious film."

    However, these are only the first reviews that have begun to circulate on social media. It will only be days before we see how Adipurush performs in theatres when it opens on October 16.

    About Adipurush:
    Adipurush stars Prabhas in the major role, with Kriti Sanon as the female protagonist, Sita. Saif Ali Khan has taken on the role of Ravana, the antagonist. Adipurush, directed by Bhushan Kumar and produced by T-series, has a budget of Rs 500 crores. According to sources, the film has already collected Rs 432 crores from non-theatrical sales.

