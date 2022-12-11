SHOCKING! Did Nora Fatehi insult Malaika Arora on her show 'Moving In With Malaika'-WATCH THIS

It appears that Nora Fatehi has been regretting her participation in Malaika Arora's exciting new programme 'Moving In With Malaika'- TAKE A LOOK

Malaika Arora performed an incredible stand-up comedy routine and discussed her life's challenges in a lighter tone in the latest episode of her Kardashians-style reality online show Moving In With Malaika. The gorgeous diva addressed many subjects during a stand-up comedy act she did on the show. The Chaiyya Chaiyya responded appropriately to haters who mocked her for dating Arjun Kapoor, a man younger than her.

And today, every star visits her programme and discusses intimate and extremely sensitive topics. But it appears like Nora couldn't handle Malaika becoming too intimate, so she prefers to chat.

Also Read: Joaquin Phoenix: Joker: Folie à Deux's first look as Arthur Fleck is out

In the most recent teaser, Malaika Arora highlighted on Instagram how she is getting roasted by Karan Johar over her large a** and marriage preparations with Arjun Kapoor.

Malaika begs Karan to go since this is her show and she will question whatever she wants. Later, we see Nora Fatehi enters into the concert with friend and great Bollywood choreographer Terrence Lewis. Malaika might be regarded as describing Nora as a little hot and cold blow person. And as she walks away, Nora appears to be sad and regrets appearing on the show, stating that she will a little bit value she should depart.

Also Read: Is Vicky Kaushal bored on his vacay with Katrina Kaif? Check out this video

Terence attempted to persuade them and was on her side, however, Malaika has a phew and doesn't give a damn attitude since it's her show and she can't take other people's tantrums.

While we can only hope that this was all in good fun and that there would be no genuine cold shoulders among the B-town hot divas.