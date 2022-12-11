Joaquin Phoenix: Joker: Folie à Deux's first look as Arthur Fleck is out

As production began, director Todd Phillips revealed the first look photo of Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck from the next sequel. The sequel will be released on October 9, 2024.

The Joker sequel, featuring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, is one of the most anticipated films for 2024. Todd Phillips will remain as director for the sequel, which will be a musical starring Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. The filmmaker recently teased a first glimpse at the film by posting a photograph of Phoenix on Instagram.

Phillips released a close-up shot of Joaquin in his Arthur Fleck costume as production on Joker: Folie à Deux began. The photograph shows Fleck with a dead-eyed expression as he receives a shave from what looks to be an attendant at the facility.

In the subtitles of the shot, the filmmaker writes, "Day 1. #joker is our guy." While fans couldn't get enough of the heated first look, Joaquin Phoenix's sister Rain Phoenix responded with a shocked emoji.

All about Joker sequel

At this time, no narrative information concerning the Joker sequel has been published. Phoenix's Fleck is admitted to Arkham Asylum as the film begins. In addition to Lady Gaga, who will play Harley Quinn in this film, Brendan Gleeson has been cast in the production. In addition, Zazie Beetz, who played Sophie Dumond in the previous Joker film, will reprise her role in Joker: Folie à Deux.

The Hollywood Reporter stated in 2019 that Phillips was already working on a sequel to the Oscar-winning picture. Scott Silver, who co-wrote the original picture with Phillips, is also working on the sequel. The film's release date was just announced, and Lady Gaga confirmed her casting by tweeting the news.

Gaga's Quinn will reside in a distinct realm from Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, and The Suicide Squad. Joker: Folie à Deux is set to hit theatres on October 9, 2024.