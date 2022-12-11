Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Vicky Kaushal bored on his vacay with Katrina Kaif? Check out this video

    Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal feels bored while on holiday with Katrina Kaif to celebrate their 1st wedding anniversary.
     

    Is Vicky Kaushal bored on his vacay with Katrina Kaif? Check out this video RBA
    Richa Barua
    First Published Dec 11, 2022, 9:31 AM IST

    Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are on holiday in the mountains, and photos from their romantic getaway have admirers swooning over their connection. Vicky and Katrina posted these gorgeous photos of themselves together, demonstrating how much they enjoyed their first anniversary. 

    But it appears Vicky is getting bored on his vacation because he is playing a dull game. Fans can't get enough of the actor playing langadi on the chess board.

    This video caption provided by Vicky drew a lot of attention, and the actor was asked if he was bored on his holiday.

    Vicky and Katrina married on December 9, and it was a gorgeous ceremony. Vicky and Katrina's love story was one of the most surprising in Hollywood. In fact, Katrina stated that she didn't know Vicky or who he was, yet they ended up marrying. Vicky and Katrina apparently dated for three years before deciding to marry and be together forever. Dono kitne sone hai.

    Vicky and Katrina are one of the most popular couples in Hollywood. On the professional front, Katrina will be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan, while Vicky is preparing for Govinda Naam Mera, which will feature Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani as female leads. Katrina will begin filming for Jee Le Zaraa shortly, with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

    Last Updated Dec 11, 2022, 10:07 AM IST
