    Shehnaaz Gill finally talks about her link-up rumours with Raghav Juyal; here's what she said (Watch)

    Shehnaaz Gill addressed her relationship rumours with Raghav Juyal, stating that just because two people are seen together does not mean they are in a relationship.

    Richa Barua
    First Published Aug 18, 2022, 8:45 AM IST

    Shehnaaz Gill recently addressed her rumoured relationship with actor-choreographer Raghav Juyal, stating that just because two people are seen together does not mean they are in a relationship. The actress was asked about the rumours while attending her brother Shehbaaz's song launch event in Mumbai.

    The Bigg Boss fame said, “Media jhoot kyun bolti hai? Media har bar jhoot bolti hai and kuch bi bolti hai. Hum kisi ke saath khade ho jayein ya kisi ke saath ghum lein toh relation mein hai? Nahin na Toh bas, media fizool bolti hai. Ab Main Hyper Ho Jaongi. (Why does the media lie everytime? If we are spotted with someone or go out with them, are we meant to be in a relationship? No, right? Media reports anything).

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Previously, the actress was rumoured to be in a relationship with her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant and late actor Siddharth Shukla. They were close friends with a strong bond. Sidharth died last year after having a cardiac arrest.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill was most recently seen in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. She will make her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which has been renamed Bhaijaan. 

    Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde star in Farhad Samji's directorial. In addition to Shehnaaz, the film stars Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Malvika Sharma, and Siddharth Nigam. According to reports, Bijlee Bijlee star Palak Tiwari has also been cast in a role.

    Shehnaaz Gill has also recently started vlogging and uploading videos to her YouTube channel. In her most recent vlog, the actress made the most of the monsoon and explored Maharashtra while on a trek. 

    Shehnaaz appeared to be having a great time walking toward a waterfall in the video. Along the way, she interacted with the locals and assisted them with farming. She also stated in the video, "I am alone right now, and I am happy." Everyone should have this opportunity to experience inner peace."


     

