Govinda, in a new statement, has denied affair claims by his wife Sunita. He also questioned why she bad-mouths him all the time. Keep scrolling to know more.

Sunita and Govinda are always in the news. Not just for being one of the most bindas couples, but for Sunita often making claims about him having alleged affairs despite being married to her. Even during her appearance in Lock Upp Season 2, Sunita opened up about how heroes often have indiscretions outside of marriages. Now, Govinda, in a fresh statement, has denied all the affair claims and also questioned his wife for bad-mouthing him.

She Throws Abuses At Me…

Taking to ANI he said, "Itne pyaar se gali deti hai mujhe aur main khata bhi hoon unke haath se (She affectionately hurls abuses at me, and I just take it in stride). I feel that wherever people are and whatever roles the Almighty has assigned them—the specific niche they occupy—we wouldn't have achieved success without them being there. We simply wouldn't be who we are. She has a rightful claim over the many children in our family who have now grown up. She was also kind to them.”

On Tricks To Get Successful

"There are many things that remain unexpressed—things that can never be put into words. If I were to offer just a glimpse of these matters from the outside, would there really be a need to cast aspersions to create a distance? People often view that as an escape. Is it essential to say bad mouth your own people to gain success? That is a bit easy. Sunita does it tactfully. She offers four words of praise or perhaps the praise comes naturally and then voice a criticism. I see more love in that."

On Having Affairs

Sunita said on Lock Upp 2, "She said, “In love, you should be able to tolerate everything. Chi Chi had so many affairs in his life; well, heroes and heroines do have such things. I think that after standing by Chi Chi for so many years, I deserve to have a son like him.”

About Their Married Life

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married in 1987 in a private ceremony. They have two children Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan.