Post Lock Upp 2, Sunita Ahuja has opened up on why she swears a lot despite being deeply religious. Know her interesting answer.

Sunita Ahuja, Govinda's wife garnered massive love and attention post her stint in reality show Lock Upp 2. She has now exited the show becasue it was allegedly taking a toll on her health and she was missing her children. Govinda too had appeared on the show. Now she has opened up on the allegations that she swears a lot despite being deeply religious.

Sunita On Why She Swears

Talking to ANI she said, "She said, “Mujhe ek baat bataiye, agar aapko koi aake gaali dega toh aap kya bologe, ‘Bhaiya aapne ek diya mujhe, aapko do deta hoon, aap do aur de do?’ Itni toh bewakoof nahi hoon na main. Agar aapko koi ungli karega toh aap kya bolenge, ‘Bhaiya aur kar lo?’ Nahi na, bilkul (Tell me one thing, if someone comes and abuses you, what will you say? ‘Brother, you gave me one, let me give you two, you give me two more?’ I am not that stupid, am I? If someone provokes you, what will you say? ‘Brother, do it some more?’ No, right? Absolutely not).”

On Urging Women To Live Their Own Life

She added, “Main woh auraton mein se nahi hoon ki sab cheez bardasht karke baithi rahoon. Aur main isse sab auraton ko yahi bolti hoon ki bhaiya apni zindagi jiyo aur apne liye jiyo. Kya galat bolti hoon? Aur kaun si aurat gaali nahi deti hai, aap mujhe yeh batao? (I am not one of those women who will just sit around and tolerate everything. And through this, I tell all women the exact same thing: live your own life and live for yourself. Am I saying anything wrong? No, absolutely not. And which woman doesn't swear, you tell me that?).”

About The Show

Lock Upp Season 2 premiered on June 27 and is currently streaming on Netflix India. The show is hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.