Kashmera Shah has extended her full support to her 'mami' Sunita Ahuja, a contestant on 'Lock Upp Season 2'. She encouraged Ahuja to stay strong, be herself, and fight back against fellow inmates giving her a tough time on the show.

Actress Kashmera Shah has shown full support for her "mami" Sunita Ahuja, who is currently appearing on the much-discussed 'Lock Upp Season 2'. Emphasising that the entire family stands by her, Kashmera encouraged her to stay true to herself and maintain her ground in the show. "Be strong, Mami. You are not alone. We are all with you. Don't let anyone bring you down. Real or reel, be yourself and give whoever is giving you hell back. Show them what hell actually is. Your devil's angel is here to protect you, and I promise I will not let anyone put you down or make you cry," Kashmera wrote on Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Dab7aIxDHM4/

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

While acknowledging that Sunita is capable of giving a fitting response, Kashmera concluded her heartfelt note by urging her to stay resilient. "I know you can give them back, but you are just keeping quiet as you want to go back home. I say stick in there and stick it out and make life hell for whoever is torturing you in the show. Love you now and forever," she wrote.

Heated Confrontations on Lock Upp 2

Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, Lock Upp 2 has already witnessed heated confrontations, emotional revelations and its first eviction. In a recent promo, Sunita Ahuja was seen getting into a verbal altercation with fellow inmate Shilpa Shinde. https://www.instagram.com/p/DacQLxqikOZ/

In the promo, Shilpa Shinde could be seen trying to corner Sunita, making remarks about her husband, actor Govinda. In response, Sunita warned Shilpa not to mess with her.

'Lock Upp Season 2' witnessed its first elimination last week. Shrestha Iyer became the first contestant to be evicted from the reality show, while Akanksha Chamola and Madhuri Jain Grover escaped elimination and remain in the competition. Premiered on June 27, Lock Upp Season 2 streams on Netflix from Saturday to Wednesday. (ANI)