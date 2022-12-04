Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shark Tank: Season 2 promo out! Know when and where to watch the reality show

    After the successful run of Shark Tank India season 1, Shark Tank India 2 is coming back on Sony TV and Sony LIV. The makers of the show have unveiled the release date and show timings. Details about the new season are given below.

    One of the most popular and first business reality shows in India is about to entertain us with its second season. Fans are pumped for the forthcoming season after the show's creators debuted their newest trailer on Sunday. With certain modifications to fit the new reality television, the schedule will continue to follow the same general structure as it did in the previous season. Business owners in India would have access to more investments, deals, and offers as a consequence.

    In the trailer, a worried mother advises her son to get employment or risk becoming a gardener. When the gardener, who is nearby working hard, overhears this, he sarcastically draws them aside by quoting his revenue figures. As he describes how the gardening industry is now close to reaching Rs 2000 crore, he leaves them in disbelief. The same individual is later shown pitching his concept to the renowned businesspeople on the floors of Shark Tank India.

    WATCH IT HERE: 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Sony LIV (@sonylivindia)

    Shark Tank India Season 2 will premiere on Sony TV and SonyLIV on January 2, 2023, Monday through Friday at 10:00 PM.

    Who will be the Sharks of the Shark Tank India 2? 

    Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com - People Group) 
    Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt) 
    Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals)  
    Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics)  
    Peyush Bansal (Founder & CEO of Lenskart.com),  
    Amit Jain CEO and Co-founder - CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com 

    Shark Tank India has given people from every corner of the nation access to efficient ideas and a medium to help them chase after their goals. The reality TV show has changed a lot of people's perspective on business and entrepreneurship. 

