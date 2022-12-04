Anushka Sharma aces retro queen look in Qala's 'Ghode Pe Sawaar' song | Check out

Anushka Sharma, who will be seen next in Chakda 'Xpress, recently made a special appearance in Tripti Dimri and Babil Khan's film Qala. She was seen in a black-and-white montage in the song Ghode Pe Sawaar and looked like a retro queen in it. Here's how fans reacted to it.

Actors Tripti Dimri and Babil Khan, the son of actor Irrfan Khan, are enjoying the popularity of their psychological drama, "Qala," and the public is giving them high marks for their performances. Anushka Sharma's surprise cameo in the film, however, was what grabbed people's attention.

While fans are eagerly waiting to see Anushka in Chakda 'Xpress, now, the actress left netizens surprised after she made a special appearance in Qala. She was seen in a black-and-white montage in the song 'Ghode Pe Sawaar' and looked like a retro queen in it. Reacting to the cameo, her fans flooded the internet with appreciation.

Anushka congratulated the Qala crew and the actors in her Instagram story on Saturday. She penned: "A daughter's heartbreaking yearning for her mother`s love. Qala is a work of art. It`s heartbreaking and exhilarating equally. @Qala streaming now on @netflix_in."

Set in the late 1930s and early 1940s, 'Qala' is the story of an eponymous young playback singer. The story of Qala's tragic past and how it ultimately causes her to unravel at the peak of her hard-won success. Her bond with her mother, the pathology of her childhood, and the neurosis it produces, however, mark the start and conclusion of her spiral.

The psychological drama is directed by Anvitaa Dutt. Babil Khan makes his acting debut in the movie. Swastika Mukherjee, Amit Sial, Neer Raao, Avinash Raj Sharma, and Ashish Singh play the key roles in Anvitaa Dutt's return to directing for Netflix. The film is produced by Karnesh Ssharma under the banner of Clean Slate Filmz.

Meanwhile, Anushka's Chakda 'Xpress marks her first film after the birth of her daughter Vamika whom she and her husband Virat Kohli welcomed into their lives in 2021.

