    Anushka Sharma aces retro queen look in Qala's 'Ghode Pe Sawaar' song | Check out

    Anushka Sharma, who will be seen next in Chakda 'Xpress, recently made a special appearance in Tripti Dimri and Babil Khan's film Qala. She was seen in a black-and-white montage in the song Ghode Pe Sawaar and looked like a retro queen in it. Here's how fans reacted to it.

    First Published Dec 4, 2022, 4:35 PM IST

    Actors Tripti Dimri and Babil Khan, the son of actor Irrfan Khan, are enjoying the popularity of their psychological drama, "Qala," and the public is giving them high marks for their performances. Anushka Sharma's surprise cameo in the film, however, was what grabbed people's attention.

    While fans are eagerly waiting to see Anushka in Chakda 'Xpress, now, the actress left netizens surprised after she made a special appearance in Qala. She was seen in a black-and-white montage in the song 'Ghode Pe Sawaar' and looked like a retro queen in it. Reacting to the cameo, her fans flooded the internet with appreciation. 

    Also Read | 'The Kashmir Files' controversy: Why is my name not in IFFI statement, asks lone Indian juror Sudipto Sen

     

    Also Read | Hansika Motwani dances her heart out with fiancé Sohael at Sangeet ceremony | WATCH

     

    Anushka congratulated the Qala crew and the actors in her Instagram story on Saturday. She penned: "A daughter's heartbreaking yearning for her mother`s love. Qala is a work of art. It`s heartbreaking and exhilarating equally. @Qala streaming now on @netflix_in."

    Also Read | 'Spider-Man: Across The Spider Verse' latest photo reveals trailer date; Check out

    Set in the late 1930s and early 1940s, 'Qala' is the story of an eponymous young playback singer. The story of Qala's tragic past and how it ultimately causes her to unravel at the peak of her hard-won success. Her bond with her mother, the pathology of her childhood, and the neurosis it produces, however, mark the start and conclusion of her spiral.

    The psychological drama is directed by Anvitaa Dutt. Babil Khan makes his acting debut in the movie. Swastika Mukherjee, Amit Sial, Neer Raao, Avinash Raj Sharma, and Ashish Singh play the key roles in Anvitaa Dutt's return to directing for Netflix. The film is produced by Karnesh Ssharma under the banner of Clean Slate Filmz.

    Meanwhile, Anushka's Chakda 'Xpress marks her first film after the birth of her daughter Vamika whom she and her husband Virat Kohli welcomed into their lives in 2021.

    Also Read | Salman Khan wraps the shoot for his PAN India film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

