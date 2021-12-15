  • Facebook
    Shanaya Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19; here's what she posted

    After mother Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19; read her post
     

    Shanaya Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19; here's what she posted
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 15, 2021, 10:36 PM IST
    Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor and 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' star Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor tested COVID positive. She was tested negative earlier, but now she has shared her health update, which is a different story. Shanaya wrote: "I have tested positive for COVID-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but I'm feeling ok and have isolated myself. I had tested negative four days ago, however, while testing again as precaution, the results came positive. "I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested. Stay safe everyone." (SIC)

    A few days ago, Shanaya's mother Maheep Kapoor, attended a dinner at friend and filmmaker Karan Johar's house last week along with Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, and Malaika Arora had also COVID-positive. Not just that, Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, along Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan, are all COVID-positive.

    After being slammed by some social media users, Karan Johar, who hosted dinner for his Bollywood friends released a statement, which read: "My family and I and everyone at home have done their RTPCR tests and with the grace of God we are all NEGATIVE! In fact I tested twice just to be safe and am negative. I truly appreciate the grandest efforts of the BMC to ensure the safety of our city...Salute to them. To some members of the media, I would like to clarify that a 8 people intimate gathering is not a "party"...And my home which we maintain strict protocols is certainly no "hotspot" of COVID. All of us are responsible and masked at all times and NO one would treat that pandemic lightly... My request to certain members of the media is to exercise some restraint in their extreme reportage without the assessment of facts. Lots of love and safety to all." (SIC)

    Soon healthcare professionals when to Kareena Kapoor's house and tested her family and staff. One of her domestic staff tested positive for the virus. 

    BMC declared Sanjay Kapoor's building in Juhu as the containment zone where Kapoor lives on the 6th floor. Shanaya is currently working with many beauty and fashion brands promotions on the work front. She has recently become one of the brand ambassadors of Naturali and Ritu Kumar. She will soon be doing her debut with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions

     
     

