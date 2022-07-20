Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shamshera: Karan Malhotra calls Sanjay Dutt-'Superman'; director reveals about actors' cancer and more

     Sanjay Dutt fought cancer silently when Shamshera was being made. Hence, director Karan Malhotra said, "Sanjay sir is superhuman!"

    Shamshera: Karan Malhotra calls Sanjay Dutt-'Superman'; director reveals about actors' cancer and more RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jul 20, 2022, 3:41 PM IST

    In Shamshera, Sanjay Dutt, who has already given us some of the most epic villains on television, introduces us to Shuddh Singh, a more malevolent, threatening, cruel, and cold-hearted brutal force of nature. Sanjay plays the antagonist of Ranbir Kapoor in this action comedy. He has been winning unanimous praise for his spine-chilling act in the promotional materials of the film. Not many know that Sanjay Dutt delivered this stellar performance while battling cancer, and the director of Shamshera, Karan Malhotra, reveals that the actor silently braved this without letting anyone know how tough it was for him. 

    Karan says, “The news that Sanjay sir had been diagnosed with cancer came to all of us like a huge shock. We had no idea about it. He was talking, behaving and working like nothing has happened. I guess that’s why he is where he is today, having conquered this too. Sanjay sir doesn’t let anything get the better of him. He is an inspiration on the sets for everyone.“

    Also Read: Exclusive: Shamshera star Ranbir Kapoor opens up about his equation with Sanjay Dutt

    The filmmaker adds, “Having given so many years of his life to his craft, Sanjay sir leads from the front and his demeanour shows us all how to conduct ourselves on the set. He went about shooting Shamshera with the attitude that there is nothing he can’t conquer. He never mentioned what he was going through personally. He kept the mood on the set light.”

    Karan calls Sanjay Dutt a superman for battling cancer and winning over it. He says, “It is exemplary how he silently showed us that we too can face life’s adversities with a smile on our faces. To me, Sanjay sir is a superman and there is no one like him. I’m indebted for his support towards Shamshera. He is a constant guide and a mentor to me.”

    Also Read: Exclusive: Shamshera star Sanjay Dutt on South Vs Bollywood films debate

    In the imaginary city of Kaza, where Sanjay Dutt's harsh and authoritarian leader Shuddh Singh rules, a warrior tribe is imprisoned, sold into slavery, and subjected to horrific torture in the movie Shamshera. This is the story of a man who was sold into slavery and eventually attained leadership roles and fame in his neighbourhood. He never gives up the struggle for his tribe's sovereignty and honour. His name is Shamshera.

    Also Read: Exclusive: Shamshera star Vaani Kapoor talks about her encounter with Yash Chopra

    The action-packed, heart-pounding show takes place in the 1800s in the centre of India. The actor who portrays Shamshera in the movie, Ranbir Kapoor, has a lot of promise. In this remarkable casting choice, Sanjay Dutt plays Ranbir's arch-enemy. Their confrontation will be one to watch out for as they will viciously pursue one another without mercy.

    This Friday, this action spectacular, which is being directed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra, will be released in the languages of Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2022, 3:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Akshay Kumar gets naughty, recreated 'Oo Antava' sensual steps (Watch) RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Akshay Kumar gets naughty, recreates 'Oo Antava' sensual steps (Watch)

    hollywood As Khloe Kardashian awaits second baby Kourtney unfollows Tristan Thompson drb

    As Khloe Kardashian awaits second baby, Kourtney unfollows Tristan Thompson?

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to play villain in Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Next? RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to play villain in Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj's next?

    Rocketry The Nambi Effect OTT Release Netflix or Prime here is where and when you can watch R Madhavan film drb

    Rocketry OTT Release: Netflix or Prime, here’s where and when you can watch R Madhavan’s film

    Justin Bieber to perform In India on this date sale of tickets begin drb

    Justin Bieber to perform In India on this date; sale of tickets, begin

    Recent Stories

    Reliance Jio bets big on 5G deposits highest earnest money gcw

    Reliance Jio bets big on 5G, deposits highest earnest money

    SL vs PAK 2022, Galle/1st Test: Twitter acclaims Abdullah Shafique unbeaten 160 as Pakistan goes up 1-0 against Sri Lanka-ayh

    SL vs PAK 2022, Galle Test: Twitter acclaims Abdullah Shafique's 160 as Pakistan goes up 1-0

    Was Jacqueline Fernandez in contact with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in Tihar jail? Read this RBA

    Was Jacqueline Fernandez in contact with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in Tihar jail? Read this

    Supreme Court orders release of Mohammed Zubair on interim bail in all UP cases gcw

    Supreme Court orders release of Mohammed Zubair on interim bail in all UP cases

    Reliance Industries confirm acquisition of new franchise in new Cricket South Africa's T20 league-ayh

    Reliance Industries confirm acquisition of new franchise in new Cricket South Africa's T20 league

    Recent Videos

    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    India@75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam snt

    India@75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire snt

    India@75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire

    Video Icon
    India at 75 JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    India@75: JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    Video Icon