Shamshera: Karan Malhotra calls Sanjay Dutt-'Superman'; director reveals about actors' cancer and more

In Shamshera, Sanjay Dutt, who has already given us some of the most epic villains on television, introduces us to Shuddh Singh, a more malevolent, threatening, cruel, and cold-hearted brutal force of nature. Sanjay plays the antagonist of Ranbir Kapoor in this action comedy. He has been winning unanimous praise for his spine-chilling act in the promotional materials of the film. Not many know that Sanjay Dutt delivered this stellar performance while battling cancer, and the director of Shamshera, Karan Malhotra, reveals that the actor silently braved this without letting anyone know how tough it was for him.

Karan says, “The news that Sanjay sir had been diagnosed with cancer came to all of us like a huge shock. We had no idea about it. He was talking, behaving and working like nothing has happened. I guess that’s why he is where he is today, having conquered this too. Sanjay sir doesn’t let anything get the better of him. He is an inspiration on the sets for everyone.“

Also Read: Exclusive: Shamshera star Ranbir Kapoor opens up about his equation with Sanjay Dutt

The filmmaker adds, “Having given so many years of his life to his craft, Sanjay sir leads from the front and his demeanour shows us all how to conduct ourselves on the set. He went about shooting Shamshera with the attitude that there is nothing he can’t conquer. He never mentioned what he was going through personally. He kept the mood on the set light.”

Karan calls Sanjay Dutt a superman for battling cancer and winning over it. He says, “It is exemplary how he silently showed us that we too can face life’s adversities with a smile on our faces. To me, Sanjay sir is a superman and there is no one like him. I’m indebted for his support towards Shamshera. He is a constant guide and a mentor to me.”

Also Read: Exclusive: Shamshera star Sanjay Dutt on South Vs Bollywood films debate

In the imaginary city of Kaza, where Sanjay Dutt's harsh and authoritarian leader Shuddh Singh rules, a warrior tribe is imprisoned, sold into slavery, and subjected to horrific torture in the movie Shamshera. This is the story of a man who was sold into slavery and eventually attained leadership roles and fame in his neighbourhood. He never gives up the struggle for his tribe's sovereignty and honour. His name is Shamshera.

Also Read: Exclusive: Shamshera star Vaani Kapoor talks about her encounter with Yash Chopra

The action-packed, heart-pounding show takes place in the 1800s in the centre of India. The actor who portrays Shamshera in the movie, Ranbir Kapoor, has a lot of promise. In this remarkable casting choice, Sanjay Dutt plays Ranbir's arch-enemy. Their confrontation will be one to watch out for as they will viciously pursue one another without mercy.

This Friday, this action spectacular, which is being directed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra, will be released in the languages of Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.