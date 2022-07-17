Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Exclusive: Shamshera star Sanjay Dutt on South Vs Bollywood films debate, Yash, Ranbir Kapoor and more

    In this interview with Asianet Newsable, Sanjay Dutt talks about South films, his role in Shamshera and equation with Ranbir Kapoor in the movie and more 
     

    Richa Barua
    First Published Jul 17, 2022, 4:01 PM IST

    Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt will be soon seen in Karan Malhotra's Shamshera, playing the role of Daroga Shuddh Singh. The part will be a larger-than-life adversary and his on-screen confrontation with Ranbir Kapoor, which will be one of the movie's highlights.

    Sanjay Dutt previously worked with Karan Malhotra on the 2012 film Agneepath, in which he portrayed the vicious Kaancha Cheena. This is their second time working together, where Dutt is again playing the antagonist.

    Talking about Daroga Shuddh Singh's character and looks, Sanjay Dutt said, "Shuddh Singh Ji is a comical guy, too dangerous, also very conniving, my character in Shamshera got multi-shades." About Shuddh Singh's looks, "Karan (Director) came to me with some sketches and said, you have to wear this, have to put tika, with a long pigtail and big moustaches. So, I said, ok, let's do it."

    When asked about comparing his character (Shuddh Singh) with KGF 2's Adheera, he said, "Both are different; you can't compare them; Adheera was menacing, serious in life and very different from Shuddh Singh, who is funny yet dangerous."

    Sanjay Dutt also talked about the difference between South actors/directors to Bollywood's, as he acted in both industries. He said, "There is no difference between them; actors are actors, we all perform, listen to the directors, and work according to the script. Also, in terms of the directors, both are giving their best, I don't find any difference between Prashanth (KGF 2's director) and Karan; we all are in the Indian film industry, and that's how we work."

    KGF Chapter 2: Did You Know Sanjay Dutt Wore A 25 Kilo Armour Everyday To Nail His Look As Adheera In The Upcoming Film? - Deets Inside

    Talking about Ranbir, Sanjay said, "Ranbir has a very pure soul, he is an honest young man who is committed, and he respects everyone with such sincerity. His morals and emotions are at their highest, and you know that these things matter a lot in life because he comes from a famous family." 

    Talking about Ranbir's personal life and advice on parenthood, Dutt said, "Ranbir is mature, married, and I know he will have the right values for his kids." Talking about Ranbir's performer, Dutt said, "I can advise him to do "explore," the more you explore, the higher the peaks you reach. Anyway, he is a brilliant actor."

    Shamshera trailer out: Ranbir Kapoor carries a Father's legacy, Sanjay Dutt steals the show

    About the film:
    Shamshera is the tale of a man, who was sold into slavery, later rose to warrior and became a legend among his tribe. He never gives up the struggle for his tribe's sovereignty and honour. His name is Shamshera. In the fictional city of Kaza, where the events of Shamshera occur, a cruel, authoritarian commander named Shuddh Singh imprisons, enslaves, and tortures a warrior tribe.

    The heart-pounding, action-packed production takes place in the 1800s in the heart of India. The actor who portrays Shamshera in the movie, Ranbir Kapoor, has a lot of promise. Sanjay Dutt was picked to play Ranbir's main rival. 

    Directed by Karan Malhotra, this action extravaganza has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022.

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2022, 4:16 PM IST
