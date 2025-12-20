Image Credit : instagram

“Happy birthday to the most caring and nurturing soul. I may not have always understood the strength you carry in the form of deep love and belonging but that is exactly what binds us. Once you realise it you know how important it is to keep everything together. You are a protector of your people and you never hesitate to take a stand when it truly matters. Sometimes the world may not fully understand your emotions but they are what bind everyone who truly matters. I’m sorry I couldn’t be there to bring in your birthday for reasons you already know but I promise I’ll make it up to you. I love you ❤️," he wrote.