'Galat Baat Hai' Ankita Lokhande Snaps at Paparazzi After They Gate-Crash Her Birthday Party (WATCH)
TV star Ankita Lokhande's birthday party was a star-studded affair, attended by numerous friends, including Mannara Chopra, Khanzaadi, and Samarth Jurel.
Ankita Lokhande lost her cool on Friday night when some photographers allegedly disrupted her birthday party. In a video shared on social media, the Pavitra Rishta actress was seen battling paparazzi while posing with her husband, businessman Vicky Jain.
"Andar kyu aaye the tum log?" Ankita asked. When one of the photographers explained that it wasn't him but another paparazzi, Ankita corrected them, stating, "Galat baat hai. Bahut galat baat hai!" The paparazzi then apologised to the actress as she walked away with her spouse. View the video here:
Ankita Lokhande's birthday celebration was a star-studded affair attended by numerous friends, including Mannara Chopra, Khanzaadi, Samarth Jurel, Divya Agarwal, Aparna Dixit, and Mansha Bahl.
Earlier in the day, Vicky Jain posted a beautiful selfie on Instagram of himself cuddling Ankita. The two were photographed twinning in white and striking a passionate stance. Vicky Jain expressed his admiration for Ankita in his photo caption, calling her the "protector" of her people and wishing her a happy birthday.
“Happy birthday to the most caring and nurturing soul. I may not have always understood the strength you carry in the form of deep love and belonging but that is exactly what binds us. Once you realise it you know how important it is to keep everything together. You are a protector of your people and you never hesitate to take a stand when it truly matters. Sometimes the world may not fully understand your emotions but they are what bind everyone who truly matters. I’m sorry I couldn’t be there to bring in your birthday for reasons you already know but I promise I’ll make it up to you. I love you ❤️," he wrote.
