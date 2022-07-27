Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat part ways: ‘We are no longer together', confirms actress

On Tuesday night, July 26, Shamita Shetty announced the break-up of her relationship with Raqesh Bapat on social media. Both fell in love with each other during their Bigg Boss OTT journey. She also urged supporters to continue showing them support.

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat, the Bigg Boss OTT jodi, have broken up. The two stars confirmed their break-up on their social media accounts on Tuesday night. Shamita Shetty acknowledged in a statement that they haven't been together for a time. She also paid tribute to ShaRa fans in their music video.

“Think it’s important to make this clear. Raqesh and I are no longer together and have not been for a while, but this beautiful music video is for all the fans who’ve given us so much love and support. Do continue to shower us with your love as individuals too. Here’s to positivity and newer horizons. Love and gratitude to you all," she wrote.

Soon after, Raqesh Bapat also discussed their break-up on his Instagram stories, explaining that he is a private guy and did not want to share the news to the world. He did, however, ask ShaRa supporters to keep their support for the two acts separate.

“I would like to share with you all that Shamita and I are no longer together. Destiny made our paths meet in the most unusual circumstances. Thank you so much to the Shara family for all the love and support. Being a private person, I did not want to publicly announce parting ways. However, I feel we owe it to our fans to put this out. I am mindful that this will break your hearts but you can continue to shower your love on us as individuals too. Looking forward to all your support. This music video is dedicated to all of you," he wrote.

After Raqesh and Shamita's romantic photo from their upcoming music video went popular on social media, the couple announced their break-up. In the video, Shamita receives a kiss on the cheek from Tum Bin actor.

Meanwhile, the break-up reports of Shamita and Raqesh have been making headlines for a long time now. In March this year, when it was reported that the two actors have parted ways, Shamita took to Instagram and wrote, “We request you’ll not to believe in sort of rumours pertaining to our relationship. There’s no truth in this. Love and light to everyone."

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat's love story:

The last year 2021, Shamita and Raqesh started dating after meeting on Bigg Boss OTT. Fans loved their connection and chemistry inside the house, and they confirmed their relationship when the show ended a few months later. Shamita even travelled to Pune in March to meet Raqesh's family, which fueled rumours that they were getting married shortly. However, soon after, stories about their break-up started to circulate.

A few months back, Shamita discussed the stress of being in a relationship constantly in the public eye. "Unfortunately, my entire relationship is public knowledge since we spent a significant amount of time on a public platform. We have developed a sizable fan base, and they like seeing us together. However, it [the attention] is difficult. It puts a lot of strain on a couple because you feel like you have to defend yourself all the time, she told a popular daily.