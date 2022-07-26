Jennifer Lopez's beauty secret is out: Glycolic acid to anti-ageing tips to hydration; ladies don't miss it

Jennifer Lopez's beautiful skin is the reason why her most recent photos have captured everyone's attention. Her persistent beauty has even earned her the brand name J Glow.

Image: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

One of the most renowned fashion icons is, without a doubt, Jennifer Lopez. Do you remember how, on February 23, 2000, at the 42nd Grammy Awards, she shattered the internet with her green Jungle Versace dress before it was even a thing?



Image: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

The musician, who just wed her sweetheart and recently turned 53, is the epitome of "ageing like good wine."

Image: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Why does her perfect complexion make her look 50 and still in her 20s? Here are the Hollywood A-listers' skincare secrets, including anti-ageing products and healthy behaviours.



Image: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Clean eating and drinking (Hydration) are essential:

According to Lopez, beauty begins inside. In an interview, she stated, "Sorry, it's real! I believe that consuming plenty of water and eating fresh meals rich in fruits and vegetables (I carry them with me at all times) all contribute to the look of skin's quality," Yes, and there is evidence that we couldn't agree more.



Image: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

No drinking or no smoking or no caffeine:

You won't catch JLo doing either of those things, which are the last things you should expect. Even though Lopez likes coffee in the morning, she only consumes decaf. She does not smoke or drink. An interview with Us Weekly claims that "she leads a very clean life." And it has long been established that skipping or avoiding these three will benefit your skin and general wellness.



Image: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Learn to say no to cravings! Cravings are hard to avoid. But if we are able to say o to our cravings, half the battle is already won! Jennifer Lopez too gets cravings for chocolates and carbs. And when she does, all that she does is sniff grapefruit oil for 15 minutes every day to cut down on her cravings, reportedly.

Image: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Meditation and be D-stress:

JLo uses meditation to improve her skin; she thinks beauty is a mind-body issue. I firmly believe in meditation, and when you are joyful and filled with pleasure and love, you radiate beauty. You must maintain harmony with your mind, soul, body, and spirit. She also mentioned how much she enjoys daily affirmations and mantras. As for meditation, research have shown that it may help slow down the ageing process.

Image: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Night skincare routine:

Using a cleanser before night and after exercise, the singer cares to rest after each sweaty work session. "After working out, I always, always cleanse my face. That keeps my pores clear and maintains the health of my skin." Despite how exhausted she is, she washes her face before going to bed. I always remove my makeup before bed and use night creams to keep my skin moisturised. To maintain healthy skin, skincare regimens can help prevent skin damage and eliminate dead skin cells."



Image: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Sun protection:

JLo is a passionate supporter of sun protection. She continued to try not to spend too much time outside in the sun. Additionally, she said in an interview that she always wears sunscreen to protect her skin. One of the finest and simplest methods to protect your skin is using sunscreen. Regular use of sunscreen protects against sunburn, skin cancer, and early ageing.



Image: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram